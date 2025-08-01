Genshin Impact 6.0 banners leaks showcase: New characters and reruns

Genshin Impact version 6.0 is speculated to be released on September 10, 2025, along with a new region, Nod-Krai. Reliable leakers, such as HomDGCat, have shared a glimpse three new characters as well as details regarding rerun banners, which could potentially be released in version 6.0.This article will list all the new leaks regarding the character and weapon banner information in Genshin Impact 6.0.Note: This article is based on early leaks and rumored details. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt. Also read: Genshin Impact Lauma kit leaks: Skill, Burst, Constellations, and passive talentsUpcoming banners in Genshin Impact version 6.0, based on leaks6.0 Banners via Homdgcat byu/Domadwawaaw inGenshin_Impact_LeaksAs mentioned, HomDGCat shared details regarding the possible character and rerun banners in version 6.0. Based on these rumors, we could see three new characters: Lauma and Flins are rumored to be the new 5-stars, with Aino possibly being a 4-star unit.These characters might be featured on the character banners in version 6.0:Flins (5-star Electro Polearm)Lauma (5-star Dendro Catalyst)Aino (4-star Hydro Claymore)Yelan (5-star Hydro Bow)Nahida (5-star Dendro Catalyst)Based on the rumored information, it seems that Nahida and Yelan will get a rerun during version 6.0. Flins, Lauma, and Aino are characters from the Nod-Krai region, who were introduced during the Song of the Welkin Moon teaser. In the same video, we could also spot some of their visions.Recently, a leaker Uncle NC has also shared information regarding the specific phases in which these characters will have their banners. The rumored Phase 1 and 2 banners in version 6.0 arePhase 1: Yelan and FlinsPhase 2: Nahida and LaumaHowever, they did not mention when Aino is expected to be released.Also read: Genshin Impact Aino leak: Skill, burst, passive talents, and constellationsSpeculated weapon banners for Genshin Impact 6.0If we look at the previous trends of Genshin Impact, new 5-star characters are always released with their signature 5-star weapons. These items will be featured on the weapon banner, Epitome Invocation. Based on the leaked details by Uncle NC, these are the speculated weapon banners in version 6.0 for Phases 1 and 2:Phase 1Bloodsoaked Ruins (5-star Polearm, Flins' signature weapon)Aqua Simulacra (5-star Bow, Yelan's signature weapon)Phase 2Nightweaver's Looking Glass (5-star Catalyst, Lauma's signature weapon)A Thousand Floating Dreams (5-star Catalyst, Nahida's signature weapon)Also read: Genshin Impact Flins leak: Skill, burst, and passive talents