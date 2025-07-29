Genshin Impact Flins leak: Skill, burst, and passive talents

By Kriti Jamwal
Published Jul 29, 2025 13:38 GMT
Official art of Flins (Image via HoYoverse)

Flins in Genshin Impact was officially revealed as an Electro polearm character from Nod-Krai. While HoYoverse has yet to release full details about his kit, recent beta leaks shared by reliable sources such as Seele provide an early glimpse into his combat style. According to recent leaks, Flins is a fast-paced Electro unit with two states, including the unique mechanic involving Lunar-Charged attacks.

This article breaks down everything currently known about his abilities and passives based on available information.

Note: The following content is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Flins's skill breakdown in Genshin Impact

This kit leak originates from the Genshin Impact's 5.8 beta, with reliable leakers such as Seele verifying its contents. The translation and interpretation of the data were provided by dedicated community sources. Please note that this may not reflect Flins’ final kit, as all leaked information is subject to change.

Flins has two skills in his kit:

  • Skill 1: Grants Electro infusion that cannot be overridden. Increases interruption resistance. Unlocks Skill 2.
  • Skill 2 Surge Discharge: Deals AoE Electro DMG. If Burst is in Grand Form, it shifts to Lesser Form after use.

Flins's elemental burst in Genshin Impact

There are two states in his elemental burst:

  • Grand Form (with animation): Deals AoE Electro DMG. After a delay, deals 3 Lunar-Charged DMG hits. If Radiant Surge is active and Thunderclouds are nearby, deals 2 more Lunar-Charged DMG instances.
  • Lesser Form (no animation): Costs less Energy. Deals 1 Lunar-Charged AoE Electro hit. If Radiant Surge is active and Thunderclouds are nearby, deals 1 extra Lunar-Charged DMG instance.
Flins's passive talents

  • Talent 1: Increases base damage based on ATK (up to 14%), similar to Ineffa.
  • Talent 2: While Radiant Surge is active, it increases Lunar-Charged DMG by 20%.
  • Talent 3: Increases Elemental Mastery by up to 160.
  • Talent 4 (Exploration): Reveals Nod-Krai local specialties on the mini-map.

Flins shows promise as a versatile Electro unit, with a kit that supports both sustained damage and efficient energy management. His kit leans toward a reaction-based DPS playstyle, potentially making him a strong addition to various team comps.

Kriti Jamwal

Kriti Jamwal is a Gaming and Esports writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on gacha titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. She holds a BA (Hons) degree in French, which sharpened her skills in analyzing narrative structure, world-building, and interactive storytelling across video games.

Her passion for gaming began with Genshin Impact during the pandemic, and she has since expanded her interest to include titles across the HoYoverse and beyond. Kriti is particularly drawn to games with layered lore and philosophical undertones, often exploring how game design reflects larger existential themes.

Outside of work, she enjoys reading French literature, learning new languages, and exploring the philosophies of nihilism and absurdism.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
