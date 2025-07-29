Genshin Impact Lauma kit leaks: Skill, Burst, Constellations, and passive talents

Lauma is a new character in Genshin Impact from the Frostmoon Scions, who was introduced in the Nod-Krai preview teaser. She has a Dendro vision in this teaser, and fans speculate that she could be released as a playable character during the 6.x versions. Her design was shown again in the Song of the Welkin Moon trailer, implying that she is likely to be playable.Leakers like Seele and X1 have shared the details of Lauma's rumored kit and Constellations. On that note, this article lists all the new character kit leaks and Constellations for Lauma in Genshin Impact.Note: This article is based on leaks, and the information is thus subject to change.Lauma Kit and Constellation via X1 and Seele byu/AntonioS3 inGenshin_Impact_LeaksTwo prominent leakers, Seele and X1, have shared the details of Lauma's rumored skills, talents, and Constellations in Genshin Impact. Based on these details, it seems that she could be a Dendro off-field DPS and a support for some Dendro reactions such as Lunar-Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon.The leaker, called X1, claimed that the Lunar Bloom reaction is rumored to be released in Version 6.0. Similar to the Lunar-Charged ability, you would most likely need to have a Nod-Krai character in the party to activate this special Bloom reaction.Furthermore, triggering Lunar Bloom gives a special resource called Dendro Dew, which some specific characters could use to deal more damage with this rumored new reaction. Normal AttackNormal Attack - Performs up to three consecutive strikes, dealing Dendro DMG.Charged Attack - Activates Spiritshift: Lauma transforms into the Spirit Envoy of the Silent Grove, sprinting for up to 10 seconds at the cost of stamina. During this state, Lauma has increased interruption resistance and can perform up to two consecutive jumps by consuming additional stamina. When Spiritshift ends, it goes on cooldown. While on cooldown, Lauma's Charged Attack becomes Prayer of Summoning, which consumes stamina and, after a brief chant, deals AoE Dendro DMG in front.Plunging Attack - Gathers the power of Dendro to plunge from midair, damaging enemies along the path and dealing AoE Dendro DMG upon landing. While on cooldown, Lauma's Charged Attack becomes Prayer of Summoning, which consumes stamina and, after a brief chant, deals AoE Dendro DMG in front.Plunging Attack - Gathers the power of Dendro to plunge from midair, damaging enemies along the path and dealing AoE Dendro DMG upon landing.Also read: Genshin Impact Lauma leak hints release versionElemental Skill - Hallowed Hymn: Eternal SlumberHer Elemental Skill has different effects depending on whether you tap or hold it.Tap - Chants the Prayer of the Hunt, dealing AoE Dendro DMG.Hold - Can be cast when Lauma has at least one Dewdrop. Consumes all Dewdrops to chant the Lullaby of Eternal Rest, dealing one instance of AoE Dendro DMG and another one instance of AoE Dendro DMG, which is treated as Lunar Bloom reaction damage. For each Dewdrop consumed, Lauma gains one stack of Moonchant (maximum of three Dewdrops per cast). Additionally, when her Elemental Skill or the Frostgrave Sanctuary hits enemies, their Dendro RES and Hydro RES are reduced for 10 seconds.Frostgrove Sanctuary, Moonchant, and Pale Hymn are specific mechanisms that are included in Lauma's rumored kit in Genshin Impact. The details regarding these are:Frostgrove Sanctuary - A ritual field used to protect the Moonchant Envoy, summoned by casting the Elemental Skill. Frostgrove Sanctuary follows the active character and deals AoE Dendro DMG to enemies in the field every two seconds. This DMG is considered Elemental Skill damage.Moonchant - When Lauma casts her Elemental Burst, or shortly after doing so, Moonchant is converted into Pale Hymn, which boosts the damage of Bloom, Lunar Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reactions. When holding her Elemental Skill, Lauma gains one Moonchant stack for each Dewdrop consumed.Pale HymnIt enhances the damage dealt by Bloom, Hyperbloom, Lunar Bloom, and Burgeon reactions. Lauma can gain Pale Hymn stacks via the following methods:Casting her Elemental Burst.Triggering the effect within her Burst that consumes Moonchant stacks.Activating the Frostgrave Sanctuary effect through her Constellations.When any character triggers the Bloom, Lunar Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon reactions, one stack of Pale Hymn is consumed to boost the resulting damage, and this boost is scaled with Lauma's Elemental Mastery stats. If the reaction hits multiple enemies, stacks will be consumed based on the number of enemies hit. Each Pale Hymn stack has its own duration.Elemental Burst - Hallowed Hymn: The Moon of Many HeartsUpon activating her Elemental Burst, Lauma gains 18 stacks of Moonchant. If she has Moonchant when casting Burst, or gains these stacks within 15 seconds of activating her Burst, she will consume all of these Moonchant stacks. For each stack consumed, she gains six additional Pale Hymn stacks. This effect can trigger once per Burst and once again within the 15-second window after. Passive TalentsLight of the Frosty Night - Moonshine: Crescent -- Bloom, Lunar Bloom, Burgeon, and Hyper Bloom reactions triggered by the party can Crit, with a fixed 15% Crit Rate and 100% Crit DMG. This Crit Rate can stack with other similar effects.Passive 2 - Within 20 seconds after casting Elemental Skill, Lauma grants the following bonus depending on the Moonshine level, Moonshine: Gibbous - Lunar Bloom damage dealt by party members gains 10% Crit rate and 20% Crit DMG.Cleansing Waters of the Blessed Spring - Each point of Lauma's Elemental Masters provides 0.04% damage to Frostgrove Sanctuary up to 32%, and minus 0.02% cooldown to Spritshift, up to a maximum value of minus 20%.Moonshine's Blessing - Grace of a Thousand Voices: Converts Bloom reactions triggered by the party into Lunar Bloom. Increases the base DMG of Lunar Bloom based on Lauma's Elemental Mastery(EM). Each point of her EM increases the Lunar Bloom base DMG by 0.0175% up to a maximum of 14%. This passive also increases the Moonshine level by one stage when Lauma is in the team. Increases the base DMG of Lunar Bloom based on Lauma's Elemental Mastery(EM). Each point of her EM increases the Lunar Bloom base DMG by 0.0175% up to a maximum of 14%. This passive also increases the Moonshine level by one stage when Lauma is in the team.Also read: Genshin Impact Nod-Krai character listConstellationsC1 - Thread of Life: After casting Elemental Skill or Burst, Lauma gains &quot;Thread of Life&quot; for 20 seconds. While active, when a nearby member triggers Lunar Bloom reactions, it heals the on-field character based on 500% of her EM for every two seconds. Also, Spiritshift's stamina consumption is decreased by 40% and duration increased by five seconds.C2 - Ode of the Sacred Moon: Enhances Lauma's Elemental Burst and the Pale Hymn talent. Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon DMG gains a special bonus equal to 500% of Lauma's EM. Moonshine: Gibbous is further enhanced, and Lunar Bloom DMG gains an extra bonus equal to 250% of Lauma's EM.C4 - Frostgrove's Return: When attacks from Frostgrove Sanctuary hit enemies, Lauma restores four Elemental Energy. This effect can be triggered once every five seconds.C6 - When Frostgrove Sanctuary hits an enemy, it deals an additional instance of AoE Dendro damage, which is considered as Lunar Bloom reaction DMG. This damage scales off 320% of Lauma's EM, does not consume any Pale Hymn stacks, but instead grants two of these stacks to her, and refreshes the duration of Pale Hymn gained this way. During one Frostgrove Sanctuary duration, this effect can be activated up to eight times.C6 - Additionally, when Lauma performs Normal Attacks while holding Pale Hymn stacks, she will consume one stack to convert the attack into Dendro DMG that cannot be overridden by infusions, scaling off 200% of Lauma's EM, and the damage dealt is considered as Lunar Bloom DMG. Moonshine: Gibbous is further enhanced, and the Lunar Bloom reaction damage dealt by all party members is increased by 25%.The information regarding Lauma's Constellations 3 and 5 was not leaked. However, based on previous trends in Genshin Impact, these Constellations usually upgrade the levels of Elemental Skill and Burst by up to three levels.Also read: Genshin Impact 6.0-6.6 banners leak