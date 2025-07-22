Genshin Impact 6.0-6.6 banners leak

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Jul 22, 2025 18:10 GMT
Potential character banners for Genshin Impact versions 6.0 to 6.6 have been leaked (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

With HoYoverse officially revealing all new playable characters for the Song of the Welkin Moon arc, leakers have started sharing rumors regarding the possible banners for the Genshin Impact 6.x patches. These include leaks about the event banners for versions 6.0 to 6.6, and hints about the characters featured on these banners, such as their rarity and elements.

This article looks at all the characters who might appear in Genshin Impact versions 6.0-6.6, as hinted at via leaks.

Note: Certain aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change before official release. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Expected characters and banners from Genshin Impact 6.0 to 6.6, as per leaks

Leakers Liquidation and Team Mew have recently shared leaks that disclose the character release and banner order for versions 6.0 to 6.6. Team Mew is a reliable name in the Genshin Impact leaks community, which lends credibility to these leaks.

According to these leaks, the following characters will be released during the Genshin Impact Song of the Welkin Moon (6.x) patches:

Genshin Impact 6.0

Flins, Lauma, and Aino in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The following characters are rumored to be released in Genshin Impact 6.0:

  • Flins
  • Lauma
  • Aino

Flins is a possible 5-star Electro Polearm unit rumored to be released in the first half of Genshin Impact 6.0, while probable 5-star Dendro Catalyst Lauma is speculated to be released in the second half of version 6.0. Leaks have stated that Aino might be a 4-star Hydro Claymore character who will be given to players for free once Genshin Impact 6.0 goes live.

Also read — Flins VA in Genshin Impact: Official voice actors and notable roles

Genshin Impact 6.1

Durin in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

As per the leaked roadmap, Durin might be the new playable 5-star character releasing in Genshin Impact 6.1. Leaks have hinted at him being a Pyro unit, whose role in a team setup might be that of an off-field support character who also has healing capabilities.

Also read — Durin VA in Genshin Impact: Official voice actors and notable roles

Genshin Impact 6.2

Nefer in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 6.2 might see the release of Nefer, who is a confirmed Dendro unit, as seen from her visible vision in the Song of the Welkin Moon Teaser: Moonlit Ballad of the Night. Leaks have also stated that she hails from Sumeru, and that she might be a DPS/hypercarry character who can trigger Lunar-Bloom reactions.

Genshin Impact 6.3

Columbina in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

"Moon Maiden" Columbina is expected to be the playable character releasing in the first half of Genshin Impact 6.3. Columbina is a much-hyped character who the playerbase has been waiting for since her reveal in the 2022 Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser: A Winter Night's Lazzo. Leaks suggest that Columbina is a Hydro character who wields a Polearm and can function as an off-field support unit.

Additionally, an unknown female character might be the new playable character in Genshin Impact 6.3 phase II.

Genshin Impact 6.4

Genshin Impact 6.4 might see the release of yet another unknown female unit. Since the x.4 patches in the game are usually Lantern Rite updates, this female character might hail from Liyue, or might be featured in the Lantern Rite main storyline.

Genshin Impact 6.5

Varka in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius Varka is rumored to be the new playable character featured in the Genshin Impact 6.5 event banner. Varka's reveal in the Song of the Welkin Moon Teaser:

Moonlit Ballad of the Night was met with much enthusiasm from the fans, who had been waiting for years to know what Varka's design was like. As per leaks, Varka is a possible Anemo main DPS unit, whose kit focuses on dealing raw Anemo damage to enemies.

Genshin Impact 6.6

Nicole Reeyn in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Nicole Reeyn of the Hexenzirkel might be released in Genshin Impact 6.6. She is rumored to be a Cryo unit who excels at off-field Cryo application, and has good synergy with fellow Hexenzirkel member Alice (who might be added as a playable unit in version 6.7) in Melt teams.

Also read — Genshin Impact's upcoming Nod-Krai update will be a huge fest for lore Fans

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates, and guides.

