Genshin Impact's upcoming Nod-Krai update will be a huge fest for lore Fans

Genshin Impact is getting ready to introduce Nod-Krai, a mysterious region before Snezhnaya that fans have been waiting for. This update is expected to bring major lore reveals, bring together factions all across Teyvat, and feature long-awaited characters like Varka. The Fatui Harbingers will play a strong role, with the highest order of the Palestar Edict, focused on bringing back Columbina, the Damselette. There are also chances that Albedo and Scaramouche (Wanderer) will appear.

Ad

With so many groups, characters, and secrets tied to this region, the Nod-Krai update could be the most important chapter in the game so far.

All Factions in Nod-Krai in Genshin Impact

As the world of Genshin Impact expands into Nod-Krai, new factions emerge, each with its lore, alliances, and secrets. These factions influence the balance of power in Snezhnaya's northern region and are expected to have major roles in future narratives. Here’s a complete breakdown of all major factions currently active in Nod-Krai, and what their presence could mean for the future of Teyvat.

Ad

Trending

Frostmoon Scions

The Frostmoon Scions, also known as Moonchildren, are a mysterious faction originating from Snezhnaya. Once part of a forgotten golden civilization, they now live in isolation across the wilds of Nod-Krai, especially on Hiisi Island.

Frostmoon Scions (Image via HoYoverse)

They worship a “Moon Goddess” and are known for constructing unique statues across the region. Their priesthood has a deep-rooted history, having once supported the first Torchforger in creating the Lightkeepers. Their backstories are likely to connect with ancient legends and secrets related to older civilizations in upcoming Genshin Impact content.

Ad

Knights of Favonius

The Knights of Favonius, the pride of Mondstadt in Genshin Impact, extend their reach into Nod-Krai, possibly through Grand Master Varka’s expedition. Established by Vennessa and guided by Barbatos’ blessing, they are driven by a firm commitment to uphold justice.

Logo of Knights of Favonius (Image via HoYoverse)

Their appearance in Snezhnaya hints at larger political conflicts brewing beneath the surface. As the Fatui tighten their grip, the Knights' intervention could offer players a beacon of hope and moral contrast in the icy north.

Ad

Lightkeepers

The Lightkeepers are a regional Nod-Krai group, originally formed by the famed Torchforger, to defend their homeland against threats like the Abyss and the Wild Hunt.

Lightkeepers (Image via HoYoverse)

Although their strength has diminished since the Cataclysm, they remain defenders against encroaching darkness. In Genshin Impact, they represent the last line of resistance in a region teetering between old-world secrets and new-world chaos.

Ad

The Wild Hunt

The Wild Hunt in Genshin Impact refers to advanced and hostile Abyssal forces swarming Nod-Krai. Unlike regular Abyss enemies, these entities are more dangerous, intelligent, and led by an unidentified commander.

The Wild Hunt (Image via HoYoverse)

They may be pursuing something ancient or divine hidden deep within the region. Their presence adds a strong element of danger and mystery to the storylines unfolding in Snezhnaya's arc.

Ad

Voynich Guild

Operating out of Nasha Town, the Voynich Guild is Nod-Krai’s leading independent organization, overseeing key aspects of commerce, resource management, and regional safety.

Voynich Guild (Image via HoYoverse)

While officially a merchant group, its true reach extends far beyond business. Genshin Impact players may find themselves working with or against them in quests involving smuggling routes, lost technology, or Fatui interference.

Ad

Treasure Hoarders

The Treasure Hoarders are well-known across Genshin Impact, but their Nod-Krai chapter is far more cunning and technologically enhanced.

These rogue adventurers often tamper with forbidden machinery and uncover buried relics that should have remained sealed. They serve as a wild card faction in this frozen land, often getting in the way of other factions.

Hexenzirkel

The Hexenzirkel, a coven of powerful witches, has long operated from the shadows of Genshin Impact. Founded by Alice, Klee’s eccentric mother, this group includes powerful witches like Barbeloth and Rhinedottir.

Ad

Hexenzirkel (Image via HoYoverse)

Their fascination with Irminsul and time-space theory could have major implications in Nod-Krai. With Nicole already offering cosmic narration, players may finally meet other members and uncover the deeper fabric of Teyvat’s fate.

Ad

Adventurers' Guild

In Nod-Krai, the Adventurers' Guild continues to offer vital assistance to those braving the area’s extreme conditions. Whether it's issuing commissions, offering survival supplies, or collecting intel on local threats, their role in Snezhnaya's northern frontier will be vital. The stakes are higher, the missions more dangerous, but the rewards could reshape the balance of power.

Fatui

The Fatui are central to the unfolding events in Genshin Impact. Their operations in Nod-Krai are sanctioned under the Palestar Edict, focusing on recovering Columbina, also known as the Damselette.

Ad

Fatui (Image via HoYoverse)

With Harbingers pulling strings behind the scenes, their presence brings military might, advanced technology, and political intrigue. Upcoming story arcs may delve into the Fatui’s evolving tactics, internal power struggles, and the Tsaritsa’s hidden ambitions.

Ad

Clink Clank Krumkake Craftshop

One of Genshin Impact’s more whimsical factions, this eccentric workshop began with pastry tech research but has since evolved into a hub for creative inventions. Run by inventors like Aino and Ineffa, the shop now designs advanced gadgets and quirky machines. It may offer players mechanical puzzles, unique quest items, or even enhancements for navigating Nod-Krai’s toughest terrain.

Snowland Fae

The Snowland Fae are ancient beings created from frostmoon light and beast bones, once loyal to the Belyi Tsar, the first Cryo Archon of Genshin Impact. After his death, their power diminished, but their legacy lingers in snowy ruins and frozen groves.

Ad

Snowland Fae (Image via HoYoverse)

Their knowledge may unlock secrets about the Cryo element's true origin and the divine structure of Teyvat. Encountering them could lead to pivotal lore revelations in the coming Archon quests.

Ad

Other possible characters we can see in Nod-Krai

The anticipated update could spotlight key characters like Varka, while also bringing back familiar faces such as Albedo and Wanderer (Scaramouche). Albedo’s knowledge of alchemy fits well with Nod-Krai’s lost tech and cold experiments.

Wanderer's presence could shake up the plot, especially if more Harbingers appear. These characters would help connect the storylines across Mondstadt, Inazuma, and Sumeru.

The Nod-Krai update in Genshin Impact has everything fans could hope for from new factions to returning characters, and major lore. With these 11 new factions and the presence of powerful figures like Columbina and Alice, this update may change the direction of the entire game’s current narrative.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kriti Jamwal Kriti Jamwal is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games. She's currently pursuing a BA (Hons) degree in French, which has helped her hone her ability to analyze narratives, including those in video games.



Kriti's passion for gaming was inspired by Genshin Impact. She started playing the title during the pandemic and was completely taken with its compelling narrative, engaging combat mechanics, and impressive soundtrack. Though she still enjoys Genshin Impact, she doesn't limit herself to it. Honkai Star Rail, Wuthering Waves, and Honkai Impact 3rd are three other games she plays these days.



In her free time, Kriti can be found trying to learn new languages, Philosophy, and reading literature in French. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.