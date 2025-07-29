Genshin Impact 6.0 artifact sets leak

New leaks have surfaced online, hinting at two new artifact sets in Genshin Impact 6.0. Unsurprisingly, both sets are for the new Lunar Reactions, which are probably going to be exclusive to Nod-Krai characters. The new artifacts also look fairly good as they provide good bonuses, including Elemental Mastery and DMG boost for Lunar Reactions.This article further discusses the potential two new artifact sets in Genshin Impact as per the leaks.Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.Genshin Impact 6.0 leak hints at two new artifact setsAccording to the leaks shared by Seele and TeamMew, Genshin Impact 6.0 will release two new artifact sets for the Lunar reactions. Seele is a fairly reliable source, so the info is also likely credible.Here are the expected bonuses of the first new artifact set:2-pc set: Elemental Mastery bonus.4-pc set: Increases CRIT Rate for Lunar reactions by 15/30%, and boosts Lunar reaction damage.Meanwhile, the second set has the following bonuses:2-pc set: Energy Recharge +20%.4-pc set: Increases Elemental Mastery of the entire team by 60/120 and boosts Lunar Reaction damage based on the number of Lunar-aligned characters in the party.The first set is good for DPS units since it increases their damage and provides a decent amount of CRIT Rate, while the second is for a more supportive role since it buffs the entire party.The anticipated new sets are likely for Lauma, Flins, and Aino (Image via HoYoverse)Version 6.0 is expected to release three new playable characters: Lauma, Flins, and Aino. Interestingly, Lauma's potential kit has already been leaked, and she is speculated to be a support for the Lunar Bloom reaction. Thus, the second set is is likely for her. Additionally, the leaker claims that Nilou will become stronger owing to the new reaction, which means Lauma could be a good support unit for her.Unfortunately, there's no info on Aino's and Flins's abilities as of this writing, so it is difficult to say which set will be more suitable for them. If they are also support units, the second set should be their best option. However, if they are main damage dealers, the first artifact set will be their best in slot option. More details should become available once there are beta leaks.Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.