Genshin Impact Lunar-Charged reaction explained

The developers of Genshin Impact have officially revealed the gameplay, animations, character kit, and Ascension materials for the new character Ineffa, who will be released in version 5.8. They have also disclosed details regarding a new Elemental Reaction called Lunar-Charged, which will also be introduced in the same version.Ineffa will be the first character to utilize this reaction in-game. According to official information from HoYoverse, it appears that Lunar-Charged is similar to the Electro-Charged reaction in terms of damage. However, the former has new animations and different requirements.This article describes how the new Lunar-Charged reaction works in Genshin Impact.How does the new Lunar-Charged reaction work in Genshin Impact?Lunar-Charged is a new Elemental Reaction that will be introduced in version 5.8 of the game. It comes with special animations and specific triggering requirements.To trigger the Lunar-Charged reaction, you will need to have Electro and Hydro elements applied to the enemy along with a character who has the Moonsign Benediction Talent. Ineffa is the only known character in the game with this unique Talent. Fans are speculating that this mechanic could be unique to the Nod-Krai characters, and we might see others with this Moonsign Benediction Passive.Ineffa's Passive Talent says that if a party member triggers the Electro-Charged reaction, it will be converted into the Lunar-Charged effect. So, if you have Ineffa in your party along with other Hydro or Electro characters, you can activate this new Elemental Reaction.Lunar-Charged summons a special thundercloud above opponents, dealing AoE Electro damage to them at specific intervals. However, enemies have to be affected by both Hydro and Electro elements in order for Ineffa to trigger this. Lunar-Charged is unique, as it can crit, and it takes into account the damage of all characters involved to trigger this reaction.So far, it seems only Ineffa would be able to trigger Lunar-Charged, since she has the unique Moonsign Benediction Talent. She also increases the damage of Lunar-Charged, based on her Attack stats. Content creators who have had early access to Ineffa mention that teams based on Electro-Charged and Lunar-Charged reactions have nearly identical damage.Since Lunar-Charged scales based on the elemental applications and damage of all characters involved in this reaction, the damage formula for it is different than the one for Electro-Charged. Some content creators have also mentioned that stats such as Elemental Mastery would be helpful for characters who trigger the Lunar-Charged reaction.