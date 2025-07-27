  • home icon
Genshin Impact 5.8 first phase banners: All characters and weapons

By Eswar Keshav
Published Jul 27, 2025 12:18 GMT
Genshin Impact 5.8 first phase banners
Ineffa and Citlali will have their banners during Phase 1 of Genshin Impact version 5.8 (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact has officially announced the complete details of all the characters and weapons that will be featured on the Phase 1 banners of the version 5.8 update. The Phase 1 character and weapon banners will be released globally on July 30, 2025, and will stay in-game till August 19, 2025. A new Electro character, Ineffa, will be featured on these banners alongside the first rerun of the Cryo support unit, Citlali.

Ineffa's signature weapon, Fractured Halo, will be featured on the weapon banner alongside Citlali's signature weapon, Starcaller's Watch. The developers have also announced the details of the other 4-star items, which will be available on the Phase 1 banners.

This article will list the details of all 4-star and 5-star characters and items that will be featured on the Phase 1 banners of the Genshin Impact version 5.8 update.

5.8 Phase 1 banners in Genshin Impact

The Phase 1 character and weapon banners will be available from July 30, 2025, till August 19, 2025. A brand-new 5-star Electro character, Ineffa, will be featured on these banners. The Cryo support and shield unit, Citlali, will also have her first rerun during this time.

HoYoverse has officially announced the details of the other 4-star characters that will be available during the Phase 1 banners.

Phase 1 character banners

Phase 1 character banners for version 5.8 (Image via HoYoverse)
These are the characters who will be featured during the Phase 1 character banners:

  • Ineffa (5-star Electro Polearm)
  • Citlali (5-star Cryo Catalyst)
  • Xingqiu (4-star Hydro Sword)
  • Fischl (4-star Electro Bow)
  • Sethos (4-star Electro Bow)

During Phase 1, a new 5-star Electro unit, Ineffa, will be released. She will be focused on the new Lunar-Charged reaction, which will also be introduced in version 5.8. Ineffa will be an off-field DPS unit and also provide defensive utility through shields.

Meanwhile, Citlali is a Cryo support and shield character, whose team comps primarily revolve around the Melt or Freeze reaction. She is a versatile support character who provides a great off-field Cryo application.

Phase 1 weapon banners

Phase 1 weapon banners for version 5.8 (Image via HoYoverse)
These are all of the 4-star and 5-star weapons that will be featured on the Phase 1 weapon banner for version 5.8:

  • Fractured Halo (5-star Polearm)
  • Starcaller's Watch (5-star Catalyst)
  • Favonius Warbow (4-star Bow)
  • Favonius Codex (4-star Catalyst)
  • Mountain-Bracing Bolt (4-star Polearm)
  • Sturdy Bone (4-star Sword)
  • Sacrificial Greatsword (4-star Claymore)

Fractured Halo is the new 5-star Polearm, which will be available during the Phase 1 weapon banners. It will most likely be Ineffa's best-in-slot weapon, based on its passive effects.

