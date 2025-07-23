5 details you might have missed in Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream

The Genshin Impact version 5.8 special program was held on July 18, 2025, and it teased details about new areas and characters that will be released in the 5.8 update. The developers have also revealed some crucial information regarding the upcoming Archon Quest in version 5.8.

That said, there might be a few minor yet important details in the Genshin Impact version 5.8 livestream and trailer that you may have missed. This article lists five such aspects.

5 details in the Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream that you might have missed

1) No Ineffa Story Quest in version 5.8

Ineffa won't have a Story Quest in version 5.8 (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Ineffa is the game's latest Electro 5-star character who will be released in version 5.8, many assumed that her Story Quest (SQ) would also be released in this update, based on previous trends. However, HoYoverse has not announced any details regarding her SQ, but it appears that she will be part of the Nod-Krai Prelude Archon Quest (AQ).

It seems she might be heavily involved with this new AQ, since she came to Natlan searching for the Traveler and Paimon. To learn more about her personality and past, we would need to complete "The Journey Home" Archon Quest, which would also serve as a prelude to the main story of the Nod-Krai region.

2) Bennett's constellation in Mare Jivari

Bennett's constellation is visible in the sky of the Mare Jivari region (Image via HoYoverse)

Another interesting detail that the developers revealed in the version 5.8 livestream is related to Bennett. When they were showcasing the Mare Jivari area, Bennett's constellation could be spotted in the sky. This likely means that we could get to learn the reason behind his misfortune in version 5.8.

However, the developers have mentioned that we would need to complete the quests in the upcoming version to learn more about Bennett's constellation in Mare Jivari. We could also learn more about his past and connection to Natlan, since he's likely involved in the main event quests in version 5.8.

3) Mare Jivari's full area will not be released in version 5.8

Screenshots of the Mare Jivari area (Image via HoYoverse)

The developers have mentioned that the complete map expansion for Mare Jivari will not be released in version 5.8. They said that we would only be able to explore a small part of this area in the upcoming update. The version 5.8 livestream also teased the involvement of Enjou in the new quests for the Mare Jivari area.

However, the developers did mention that we will eventually be able to unlock the whole map for this area in future versions. We would need to play the new World Quests related to Mare Jivari to know the reasons why the Traveler can only explore a small part of it for now.

4) Sandrone's voice line in the version 5.8 "Sunspray Summer Resort" trailer

At exactly the 3:30 mark in the 5.8 version trailer, we hear a new dialogue from the Fatui Harbinger, Sandrone, which is likely aimed at Ineffa:

"An Ancient relic from Natlan's dragon civilization? Hmph...".

This means that Sandrone might be involved in the new Archon Quest for version 5.8. Furthermore, it appears that she could be a pivotal character in the Song of the Welkin Moon quests, since she and her troops are stationed in the Nod-Krai region.

5) Ineffa's connection to the Natlan region

Ineffa's connection to the Natlan region (Image via HoYoverse)

If we examine Ineffa's design closely, her core appears similar to the ones used by Secret Source Automatons. The design of her core is strikingly similar to that of the Secret Source Servants. Sandrone also refers to her as an ancient relic from Natlan's Dragon civilization.

Based on these details, it is speculated that Ineffa could contain the memories of one of the Thirteen Sovereign Lords — Dragonlords who ruled over the ancient Dragon civilization in Natlan. To learn about the true identity and past of Ineffa, we will have to complete the Archon Quest titled "The Journey Home," which will be released in version 5.8.

