Genshin Impact 5.8 first half (Phase 1) event schedule

By Hijam Tompok
Published Jul 27, 2025 07:59 GMT
Genshin Impact 5.8 first half event schedule (Image via HoYoverse)
Genshin Impact 5.8 first half event schedule (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has officially announced the complete event schedule for the first phase of Genshin Impact 5.8. The new version will be the last Natlan update and will feature a ton of exciting new content, including an Archon Quest, a summer event, and fresh character banners. There will be a lot of free rewards, so Travelers can look forward to them.

Travelers can find the complete event schedule for Genshin Impact 5.8 Phase 1 in this article.

Genshin Impact 5.8 first half event preview

First half banners

Here are all the characters and weapons that will be featured on the first phase banners in Genshin Impact Version 5.8:

Characters

  • Ineffa (5-star Electro)
  • Citlali (5-star Cryo)
  • Sethos (4-star Electro)
  • Xingqiu (4-star Hydro)
  • Fischl (4-star Electro)

Weapons

  • Fractured Halo (5-star Polearm)
  • Starcaller's Watch (5-star Catalyst)
  • Sturdy Bone (4-star Sword)
  • Mountain-Bracing Bolt (4-star Polearm)
  • Sacrificial Greatsword (4-star Claymore)
  • Favonius Codex (4-star Catalyst)
  • Favonius Warbow (4-star Bow)

These banners will be released after the new update goes live and will be available until August 19, 2025.

Tranquil Banquet - Yelan's outfit

Yelan&#039;s new outfit at a discounted rate (Image via HoYoverse)
Yelan's new outfit at a discounted rate (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact Version 5.8 will release a new outfit for Yelan, and it will be available at a discounted rate of 1,350 Genesis Crystals until September 8, 2025. After the discount period ends, the price will revert to 1,680 Genesis Crystals.

Sunspray Summer Resort

Sunspray Summer Resort (Image via HoYoverse)
Sunspray Summer Resort (Image via HoYoverse)

Sunspray Summer Resort is the flagship summer event in Genshin Impact 5.8. It will be released after the update and will be available until August 18, 2025. You can participate in all the mini-games in the event to obtain several in-game rewards, including a new 4-star Claymore, Primogems, and Bennett's new outfit.

Stygian Onslaught

Stygian Onslaught (Image via HoYoverse)
Stygian Onslaught (Image via HoYoverse)

The Stygian Onslaught will reset on August 6, 2025, and the cycle will last until September 9, 2025. You will be able to receive Primogems and Dust of Enlightenment for completing the challenges.

Tracing Vanishing Trails

Tracing Vanishing Trails (Image via HoYoverse)
Tracing Vanishing Trails (Image via HoYoverse)

Tracing Vanishing Trails is one of the minor events in Version 5.8 that will begin on August 14, 2025, and end on August 25, 2025. During the event, you will meet up with Yelan and help her hunt down a crime syndicate. Completing Tracing Vanishing Trails will give you character talent level-up materials, Hero's Wit, and Primogems.

Limited-time Archon Quest rewards

Limited-time rewards to complete the Archon Quest (Image via HoYoverse)
Limited-time rewards to complete the Archon Quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 5.8 will also release a new Archon Quest titled "Song of the Welkin Moon - Prelude: The Journey Home." You can obtain limited-time rewards, including Primogems and Ineffa's ascension materials, for completing the quest before September 9, 2025.

Limited-time exploration rewards

Explore the new map for Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)
Explore the new map for Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

Since there will be a new map in Version 5.8, you can also look forward to limited-time exploration rewards, up to 400 Primogems. The event will be available after the update's release, until October 21, 2025.

Repertoire of Myriad Melodies Update (Natlan)

Natlan: Plains of Flowing Flames (Image via HoYoverse)
Natlan: Plains of Flowing Flames (Image via HoYoverse)

A new Natlan album will be added to the Repertoire of Myriad Melodies after the Genshin Impact 5.8 update. Completing the corresponding performances before September 9, 2025, will give you Primogem rewards.

Genius Invokation TCG

Lastly, there will be two TCG events in Genshin Impact Version 5.8 - The Forge Realm's Temper and Heated Battle Mode. The former will be available throughout the entirety of the new update, and the latter will be available from August 16, 2025, to September 1, 2025.

