Genshin Impact Yelan outfit: Price, availability, and discount

By Kriti Jamwal
Published Jul 26, 2025 21:20 GMT
A look at Yelan
A look at Yelan's new skin "Tranquil Banquet" (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse is releasing a new 4-star skin for Yelan in Genshin Impact version 5.8. The outfit, titled Tranquil Banquet, will be available for direct purchase via the Character Outfit Shop. This limited-time offer comes with a special launch discount, so players interested in expanding their wardrobe should act fast.

Yelan’s look in this new outfit is designed to reflect Liyue’s high-class elegance, fitting for her mysterious yet graceful persona. Here’s everything you need to know about the price, availability, and how to claim the discount for Yelan’s new outfit in Genshin Impact.

How to get Yelan's outfit in Genshin Impact

The Tranquil Banquet outfit for Yelan will be permanently added to the Character Outfit Shop starting with the release of Genshin Impact's version 5.8 on July 30, 2025. Players can access the shop directly through the in-game menu. The outfit is a premium skin and must be purchased using Genesis Crystals only.

Price and limited-time discount

HoYoverse is offering a limited-time discount for players who purchase Yelan's outfit during the version 5.8 promotional period. Here's a breakdown of the pricing:

  • Discounted price: 1,350 Genesis Crystals
  • Discount period: From the version 5.8 update launch until September 8, 2025, 03:59 (server time)
  • Regular price after discount ends: 1,680 Genesis Crystals

Players can only buy the outfit once, and the discount won’t return once the promotional window closes.

Should you buy Yelan’s Tranquil Banquet outfit?

If you’re a Yelan main or enjoy collecting exclusive skins, Tranquil Banquet is a beautiful choice. It showcases the character in a more refined and luxurious style, different from her standard appearance. With the limited-time discount, this is the best time to grab it before the price goes up permanently.

Yelan’s Tranquil Banquet outfit is a great addition for players looking to upgrade her visuals. Be sure to take advantage of the discounted price before the offer ends on September 8, 2025.

About the author
Kriti Jamwal

Kriti Jamwal is a Gaming and Esports writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on gacha titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. She holds a BA (Hons) degree in French, which sharpened her skills in analyzing narrative structure, world-building, and interactive storytelling across video games.

Her passion for gaming began with Genshin Impact during the pandemic, and she has since expanded her interest to include titles across the HoYoverse and beyond. Kriti is particularly drawn to games with layered lore and philosophical undertones, often exploring how game design reflects larger existential themes.

Outside of work, she enjoys reading French literature, learning new languages, and exploring the philosophies of nihilism and absurdism.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
