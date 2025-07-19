Genshin Impact Lauma leak hints release version

Genshin Impact has revealed a new character named Lauma, who appears briefly in the latest Nod-Krai teaser titled Through the Silent Frostbound Night. She is expected to be one of the upcoming playable characters, and a reliable source on Telegram has already leaked her potential release version. The Nod-Krai teaser also revealed Lauma's element and an interesting ability that may be part of her kit.Without further delay, this article covers Lauma's release version in Genshin Impact, her vision, and some other information that Travelers would want to know.Note: Some aspects of the following information are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers should take it with a grain of salt.Lauma's release version in Genshin Impact leakedHXG says dendro deergirl is 6.0 second half byu/ISRUKRENG inGenshin_Impact_LeaksAccording to the latest leaks by HxG on Telegram, it appears that Lauma will be released in the second phase of Genshin Impact 6.0, making her one of the first playable characters from Nod-Krai. Based on the update cycle, her banner is expected to go live on September 30, 2025. HxG is a fairly reliable source, so the info is likely to be credible.HoYoverse will drip market the new characters for version 6.0 very soon, which should also confirm Lauma's release and reveal more details about her character.Lauma's vision is on her left hip (Image via HoYoverse)Fortunately, the developer has already confirmed that Lauma is a Dendro character. Her vision can be seen on her left hip in the Through the Silent Frostbound Night Nod-Krai teaser. Unfortunately, there's no info on her potential weapon at the moment, so players must wait until an official announcement or more leaks.More on LaumaLauma in her deer form (Image via HoYoverse)In the Through the Silent Frostbound Night teaser, Lauma can be seen transforming into a spirit-like creature resembling a deer and running on a road. This could be one of her unique abilities as a playable character, and it would be very useful during exploration.Furthermore, Lauma is a member of the Frostmoon Scions, also known as Moonchildren, an organization in Snezhnaya. They worship the Moon Goddess and live in the mountains and forests in Nod-Krai.Lauma's voice actors in all four languages have also been announced:English - Alexandra GuelffJapanese - Houko KuwashimaChinese - Zhang AnqiKorean - Jan Chae-yeonThe VA announcement also increases Lauma's chances of becoming playable in future versions.Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.