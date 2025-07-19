Genshin Impact Lauma leak hints release version

By Hijam Tompok
Published Jul 19, 2025 08:51 GMT
Lauma release version leaked (Image via HoYoverse)
Lauma release version leaked (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact has revealed a new character named Lauma, who appears briefly in the latest Nod-Krai teaser titled Through the Silent Frostbound Night. She is expected to be one of the upcoming playable characters, and a reliable source on Telegram has already leaked her potential release version. The Nod-Krai teaser also revealed Lauma's element and an interesting ability that may be part of her kit.

Without further delay, this article covers Lauma's release version in Genshin Impact, her vision, and some other information that Travelers would want to know.

Note: Some aspects of the following information are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers should take it with a grain of salt.

Lauma's release version in Genshin Impact leaked

According to the latest leaks by HxG on Telegram, it appears that Lauma will be released in the second phase of Genshin Impact 6.0, making her one of the first playable characters from Nod-Krai. Based on the update cycle, her banner is expected to go live on September 30, 2025. HxG is a fairly reliable source, so the info is likely to be credible.

HoYoverse will drip market the new characters for version 6.0 very soon, which should also confirm Lauma's release and reveal more details about her character.

Lauma&#039;s vision is on her left hip (Image via HoYoverse)
Lauma's vision is on her left hip (Image via HoYoverse)

Fortunately, the developer has already confirmed that Lauma is a Dendro character. Her vision can be seen on her left hip in the Through the Silent Frostbound Night Nod-Krai teaser. Unfortunately, there's no info on her potential weapon at the moment, so players must wait until an official announcement or more leaks.

More on Lauma

Lauma in her deer form (Image via HoYoverse)
Lauma in her deer form (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Through the Silent Frostbound Night teaser, Lauma can be seen transforming into a spirit-like creature resembling a deer and running on a road. This could be one of her unique abilities as a playable character, and it would be very useful during exploration.

Furthermore, Lauma is a member of the Frostmoon Scions, also known as Moonchildren, an organization in Snezhnaya. They worship the Moon Goddess and live in the mountains and forests in Nod-Krai.

Lauma's voice actors in all four languages have also been announced:

  • English - Alexandra Guelff
  • Japanese - Houko Kuwashima
  • Chinese - Zhang Anqi
  • Korean - Jan Chae-yeon

The VA announcement also increases Lauma's chances of becoming playable in future versions.

About the author
Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.

In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.

As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.

Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels.

