  Genshin Impact Aino leak: Skill, burst, passive talents, and constellations

Genshin Impact Aino leak: Skill, burst, passive talents, and constellations

By Kriti Jamwal
Published Jul 29, 2025 16:13 GMT
Aino
Aino's appearance in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

The upcoming Genshin Impact character Aino is a Hydro Claymore from Nod-Krai. Affiliated with the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop, Aino’s leaked kit appears to specialize in reaction-based support, wide-area Hydro application, and team-oriented utility. With a burst device called “Chill Out Duck” and strong synergy with Lunar Phase mechanics, she seems to offer a refreshing new support role, especially for fellow Nod-Krai characters.

Early leaks via credible sources suggest she will scale with Elemental Mastery, making her potentially ideal for teams that revolve around transformative reactions. Here's a detailed breakdown of her leaked kit and constellation effects.

Note: The following content is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Aino's kit breakdown in Genshin Impact

The information is datamined from Genshin Impact's beta, with reputable sources like Seele Leaks sharing early previews of her kit. All names and item titles are unofficial translations and may be altered in the final release.

Aino's leaked abilities in Genshin Impact

  • Normal Attack Percussive Repair Method: Aino performs up to three consecutive claymore strikes. Her Charged Attack consumes stamina to spin continuously, ending in a powerful slash. Plunging attacks deal AoE damage upon impact.
  • Elemental Skill Thoughtcatcher: Throws a gadget "Thoughtcatcher" that pulls Aino toward the target location and deals AoE Hydro DMG to nearby enemies. Hold: Enters aiming mode to change the direction of the throw.
  • Elemental Burst Precision Water-Cooling Device: Deploys a mechanical device called Chill Out Duck, deploying a Targeted Water-Cooling Zone. While active, it launches Hydro projectiles at nearby enemies, dealing AoE Hydro DMG. This burst gains additional utility from Aino’s Elemental Mastery.
Aino's leaked passive talents in Genshin Impact

  • Modular High-Efficiency Operation: When Aino is in the team, she provides additional effects based on the team’s current Lunar Phase Crescent. If the Lunar Phase is at least Crescent, her Elemental Burst is enhanced. The “Chill Out Duck” fires Hydro projectiles at shorter intervals, and its AoE damage is increased. While Aino is present, the team’s Lunarity level is also increased by 1.
  • Structured Power Boost: Boosts Aino's Elemental Burst DMG by 50% of her Elemental Mastery.
Aino's leaked constellation effects

  • C1: Theory of Ash and Field Equilibrium: Grants 80 Elemental Mastery for 15s after Skill or Burst.
  • C2: Gear Differential Carryover Principle: Chill Out Duck fires an extra projectile when Aino is off-field. It scales with her EM and can trigger every 5 seconds.
  • C3: Cake and Mechanical Repair Arts: Increases Elemental Burst level by 3.
  • C4: Butter, Cats, and Energy Supply Law: Restores 10 Energy when her Elemental Skill hits an enemy (CD: 10s).
  • C5: Immortal Turbine of Metal and Light: Increases Elemental Skill level by 3.
  • C6: Genius as a Construct’s Fate: For 15s after casting Elemental Burst, the nearby active character gains 15% reaction DMG for Electro-Charged, Bloom, Lunar-Charged, and Lunar-Bloom. Lunar Phase Crescent boosts these reactions by an extra 20%.
Aino appears to be a reaction-oriented support with a unique Hydro deployment style, strong off-field presence, and synergy with team-wide mechanics. Her Elemental Mastery scaling could encourage creative team-building strategies, especially for reaction-focused comps. As Genshin Impact’s first Hydro Claymore user, Aino brings a fresh element-weapon combo that could redefine support team roles.

Kriti Jamwal

Kriti Jamwal

Kriti Jamwal is a Gaming and Esports writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on gacha titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. She holds a BA (Hons) degree in French, which sharpened her skills in analyzing narrative structure, world-building, and interactive storytelling across video games.

Her passion for gaming began with Genshin Impact during the pandemic, and she has since expanded her interest to include titles across the HoYoverse and beyond. Kriti is particularly drawn to games with layered lore and philosophical undertones, often exploring how game design reflects larger existential themes.

Outside of work, she enjoys reading French literature, learning new languages, and exploring the philosophies of nihilism and absurdism.

Edited by Angad Sharma
