Genshin Impact Aino ascension materials and talent books leaked

Aino is an upcoming Hydro character in Genshin Impact, hailing from Nod-Krai and affiliated with the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop. While HoYoverse has yet to officially reveal her full gameplay kit, early beta leaks have shared details about her ascension and talent level-up materials.According to reliable sources like Seele Leaks, Aino will require region-specific resources and enemy drops from Nod-Krai. These leaks offer an early look into what players can farm with the release of the region.Note: The following content is based on leaks and is subject to change.Aino’s ascension materials in Genshin Impact, leaked Flins, Lauma, and Aino Mats and Ascension by u/The_Strifemaster in Genshin_Impact_Leaks These materials were datamined from the Genshin Impact 5.8 beta, with reputable sources like Seele Leaks sharing early previews. Do note that all names and item titles are unofficial translations and may be altered in the final release.According to current leak details, Aino’s ascension stat bonus will be Elemental Mastery, suggesting she may excel in teams focused on elemental reactions.The leaked materials required for her ascension include:Precision Moon Matrix Duck Core: Dropped by a new boss enemy called Heavy-Hitting DuckPortable Bearing: Common drop from Nod-Krai field enemiesGear Axis: Dropped by Landcruiser enemiesThese mechanical-themed materials are consistent with Aino’s affiliation with the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop.Aino’s talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact, leakedTo upgrade Aino’s talents, players will need the following items:Paradise Tome: Talent book series, reportedly available on Tuesdays, Fridays, and SundaysGear Axis: Shared with ascension materialSilkwoven Plume: from Arlecchino's weekly bossThese materials align with Nod-Krai’s theme of mechanical ingenuity and reflect Aino’s connection to her homeland’s crafting traditions.While her full combat abilities remain unknown, Aino’s ascension and talent materials hint at a character built for potential reaction-heavy gameplay. Her reliance on Elemental Mastery makes her an appealing option for players preparing team comps around Electro or Dendro synergies.