Genshin Impact: 5 interesting details revealed in new "Song of the Welkin Moon" web event 

HoYoverse has released a new Genshin Impact web event titled Song of the Welkin Moon. It introduces players to Nod-Krai, the next major region to be added to the game. The event shows the visual layout of this land, teases its story direction, and hints at regions and potential types of characters tied to it. While it may appear like any other region in the game, this preview conceals many important clues about what's to come.

Ad

Here are five key interesting details in this web event by Genshin Impact.

5 interesting details related to the web event by Genshin Impact

1) A first look at the 5 major locations in Nod-Krai

The five major locations of Nod-Krai (Image via HoYoverse)

The event reveals the five major areas in Nod-Krai: Paha Isle, Nasha Town, Hiisi Island, Lempo Isle, and Blue Amber Lake.

Ad

Trending

Paha Isle appears to be an area under the control of the Fatui.

Nasha Town is a place linked to the Voynich Guild.

Hiisi Island is the place where Frostmoon Scions have been living.

Lempo Isle is possibly tied to the faction of Clink Clink Krumake’s Craftshop.

Blue Amber Lake is shown in the event, but not much is revealed about its purpose.

2) Columbina appears as the Statue of the Seven in Nod-Krai

Ad

Statue of the Seven in Nod-Krai resembling Columbina (Image via HoYoverse)

The Statues of the Seven in Nod-Krai all across the regions are shaped like Columbina, the Damselette who is also dubbed the "Moon Maiden." The statue in Paha Isle is encased in steel, possibly indicating the Fatui are using it for energy extraction or sealing purposes.

Ad

This steel casing might also serve to limit public access for the people of Nod-Krai, suggesting the statue is no longer a symbol of reverence but of control. The Fatui may have altered the statue’s function entirely to serve their plans in the region.

3) The Abyss seems active with a purpose in Nod-Krai

The Abyss (Wild Hunt) in Nod-Krai (Image via HoYoverse)

There are strong hints that the Abyss Order has a growing influence in Nod-Krai. The Wild Hunt faction might be behind this activity. Their goal and reasons remain unclear, but something is being planned by them, which will be revealed in the upcoming version 6.x of Genshin Impact.

Ad

Given their history, the Abyss could be aiming to corrupt the region’s ley lines or unseal ancient powers buried beneath Nod-Krai. This might eventually lead to a large-scale conflict involving both the Fatui and the Traveler’s party.

4) The Adventurers' Guild icon in Nasha Town resembles Khaenri’ah’s

The 8-pointed star seen in the Adventurer's Guild in Nod-Krai and Khaenri'ah's door in Sumeru (Image via HoYoverse

The Adventurers' Guild icon in Nod-Krai strongly resembles the 8-pointed star used by Khaenri’ah. The icon of the guild has always been portrayed as an 8-pointed star, but this one in Nod-Krai specifically stands out with its unique design and similarities to Khaenri'ah's star.

Ad

This symbol is also known as the Star of Ishtar, representing the ancient Mesopotamian goddess Ishtar and her Sumerian counterpart, Inanna. This guild in Genshin Impact still stands as one of the most mysterious factions in Teyvat.

5) The Nameless Ruler is Nibelung

The message at the end of the web event mentions a nameless ruler (Image via HoYoverse)

At the end of the event, a message appears referring to the “Nameless Ruler” who raised the three moons in ancient times of Teyvat. This ruler is referencing the Dragon King, Nibelung, as per the history of Teyvat in Genshin Impact. This sets up Nod-Krai as a place shaped by the forgotten history of Teyvat and the purpose of the three moons.

Ad

It hints that the region may hold secrets tied to Celestia’s history and the origins of divine power. With Nibelung now appearing in the main storyline of Genshin Impact, future updates may explore his legacy and how it connects to the moons and the fate of the world.

Nod-Krai is shaping up to be one of Genshin Impact’s most pivotal regions. With the long-buried history of Teyvat gradually surfacing through the Archon Quests, this new chapter promises revelations that could redefine the narrative. As the journey unfolds, players can expect Nod-Krai to become a turning point in the game's evolving lore.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kriti Jamwal Kriti Jamwal is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games. She's currently pursuing a BA (Hons) degree in French, which has helped her hone her ability to analyze narratives, including those in video games.



Kriti's passion for gaming was inspired by Genshin Impact. She started playing the title during the pandemic and was completely taken with its compelling narrative, engaging combat mechanics, and impressive soundtrack. Though she still enjoys Genshin Impact, she doesn't limit herself to it. Honkai Star Rail, Wuthering Waves, and Honkai Impact 3rd are three other games she plays these days.



In her free time, Kriti can be found trying to learn new languages, Philosophy, and reading literature in French. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.