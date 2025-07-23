Genshin Impact teases Nod-Krai map in latest web event

Genshin Impact has released a new web event called "Song of the Welkin Moon" - Nod-Krai Concept Overview, in which the developers have revealed the entire map of the upcoming Nod-Krai region. The web event also shows the exact location of all organizations established in Nod-Krai, including Fatui's workshop and a town where all the explorers meet.
Travelers can learn more about the teased Nod-Krai map in this Genshin Impact article.
Genshin Impact Nod-Krai web event reveals Nod-Krai map
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
According to the web event, Nod-Krai is made up of three large islands and several small ones. The large islands are home to all the organizations in the region. In the north is the Paha Isle, where the Fatui assemble. The Fatui have established the Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau, where they have been conducting secret experiments.
Also read: Genshin Impact Nod-Krai character list
Southwest of Paha Isle is the Hiisi Island. It is home to Frostmoon Scions who have been living here peacefully while avoiding conflict with outsiders until Fatui's arrival. Based on the recent Nod-Krai teasers, it is safe to say that the Frostmoon Scions are not happy with Fatui using Columbina for their selfish reasons.
Southeast of Hiisi Island are Lempo Isle and Nasha Town. Not much is known about the former, but the latter is Nod-Krai's most prosperous trading port, where people from all sorts of backgrounds gather. It is also said to be a paradise for those whose hearts are filled with hope. One can get anything they want in Nasha Town as long as they pay the right price.
While the guild in Nasha Town also accepts commissions, they are considered more risky than those in other areas. It will be interesting to see what kind of commissions Travelers can accept once Nod-Krai is released in Genshin Impact.
Finally, there's the Blue Amber Lake in eastern Nod-Krai. It is a pretty location, and there is a large damaged airship with a makeshift camp on the shoreline.
Nod-Krai Concept Overview Web event rewards
On a related note, Travelers can complete the Nod-Krai Concept Overview web event and get in-game rewards, including 40 Primogems.
Follow Sportskeeda for more Genhsin Impact guides and updates.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.