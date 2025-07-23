Genshin Impact teases Nod-Krai map in latest web event

Genshin Impact has released a new web event called "Song of the Welkin Moon" - Nod-Krai Concept Overview, in which the developers have revealed the entire map of the upcoming Nod-Krai region. The web event also shows the exact location of all organizations established in Nod-Krai, including Fatui's workshop and a town where all the explorers meet.

Ad

Travelers can learn more about the teased Nod-Krai map in this Genshin Impact article.

Genshin Impact Nod-Krai web event reveals Nod-Krai map

Paha Isle in Nod-Krai (Image via HoYoverse)

Fatui workshop in Paha Isle (Image via HoYoverse)

According to the web event, Nod-Krai is made up of three large islands and several small ones. The large islands are home to all the organizations in the region. In the north is the Paha Isle, where the Fatui assemble. The Fatui have established the Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau, where they have been conducting secret experiments.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Genshin Impact Nod-Krai character list

Southern islands of Nod-Krai (Image via HoYoverse)

Hiisi Island (Image via HoYoverse)

Southwest of Paha Isle is the Hiisi Island. It is home to Frostmoon Scions who have been living here peacefully while avoiding conflict with outsiders until Fatui's arrival. Based on the recent Nod-Krai teasers, it is safe to say that the Frostmoon Scions are not happy with Fatui using Columbina for their selfish reasons.

Ad

Nasha Town (Image via HoYoverse)

Southeast of Hiisi Island are Lempo Isle and Nasha Town. Not much is known about the former, but the latter is Nod-Krai's most prosperous trading port, where people from all sorts of backgrounds gather. It is also said to be a paradise for those whose hearts are filled with hope. One can get anything they want in Nasha Town as long as they pay the right price.

Ad

While the guild in Nasha Town also accepts commissions, they are considered more risky than those in other areas. It will be interesting to see what kind of commissions Travelers can accept once Nod-Krai is released in Genshin Impact.

Blue Amber Lake (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, there's the Blue Amber Lake in eastern Nod-Krai. It is a pretty location, and there is a large damaged airship with a makeshift camp on the shoreline.

Ad

Nod-Krai Concept Overview Web event rewards

Web event rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

On a related note, Travelers can complete the Nod-Krai Concept Overview web event and get in-game rewards, including 40 Primogems.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genhsin Impact guides and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.