Genshin Impact 6.0 leak hints at characters playing main roles in new Archon Quest

Genshin Impact's developers have teased the designs of new characters, such as Columbina, Flins, Lauma, and Nefer, among others, who will appear in the main story of 6.x versions, the Song of the Welkin Moon updates. Based on all promotional content released so far, Columbina, Sandrone, Alice, and Nicole could play an important role in the main story of the Nod-Krai region.Early leaks about the Archon Quest, rumored to be released in version 6.0, imply that characters like Lauma, Ineffa, and Columbina might have significant roles to play.This article looks at all characters rumored to be an important part of the upcoming Genshin Impact 6.0 Archon Quest.Note: This article is based on leaks and rumors. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.Characters that are expected to play a huge role in the Genshin Impact 6.0 Archon Quest6.0 aq line count via uncle nc(has missing data but is a minima linecount bound) byu/EmuIllustrious774 inGenshin_Impact_LeaksRecently, certain leaks shared datamined information from the rumored Archon Quest that is speculated to be released in version 6.0. Furthermore, they also shared the model and weapon details of a few characters expected to appear in this Archon Quest.Based on the leaked information, it appears one of the Five Sinners of Khaenri'ah, Rerir, also known as Rachner of Solnari, could appear in the 6.0 Archon Quest. There's also some data indicating that the character could be playable. However, he only has the NPC model in this quest.Lauma and Flins have the most lines in the rumored 6.0 AQ, apart from Traveler and Paimon. Based on these details, they might be our guide to the Nod-Krai region and could become allies during the main story. Ineffa will also appear in this quest and likely introduce us to Aino and other Nod-Krai characters.Apart from them, some unknown characters with the Avatar Lady and Avatar Girl models have voice lines. Fans are speculating that characters with the Avatar Girl models could be Columbina and Sandrone, since they are rumored to appear in the 6.0 Archon Quest.Jahoda and Nefer are also rumored to appear in the main story for version 6.0, since details regarding their model and weapon type have been leaked. However, we don't know how many voice lines they will have in this quest. Furthermore, Aino is expected to appear in this AQ since she will be released as a playable character in version 6.0.The leaked information regarding the 6.0 AQ provides details of other NPCs with the Male, Child, and Girl models who will appear in the quest. However, we do not know their names - we can only speculate that the Male model might be either Varka or Durin.It seems even the Traveler's sibling could appear in the rumored main quest for version 6.0. This comes as a surprise to most players, as they did not expect the Traveler's sibling to make an appearance this soon. Furthermore, it is also rumored that Dori will have a surprise appearance in this quest.Overall, the Archon Quest for version 6.0 could feature several new faces who will likely be introduced in the same quest. This AQ also appears to have heavy lore implications, as it features special appearances from the Traveler's sibling and Rerir, among other characters.