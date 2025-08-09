  • home icon
  Genshin Impact leak hints at possible game modes coming in UGC mode 

Genshin Impact leak hints at possible game modes coming in UGC mode 

By Eswar Keshav
Modified Aug 09, 2025 20:10 GMT
Genshin Impact leak hints at possible game modes coming in UGC mode
Here's the new Genshin Impact leaks about the upcoming UGC game mode (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact has officially revealed details regarding an upcoming game mode called UGC on their Bilibili account. They have also shared some images of assets that the players can utilize in this game mode. Furthermore, the developers mentioned they would reveal the gameplay and other details regarding this UGC mode on a later date.

Prominent leaker Dimbreath recently shared more rumored information about this UGC mode. Based on these leaks, it seems that players can participate in various mini-games in UGC.

This article will list the new Genshin Impact leaks regarding the rumored UGC mode, which is expected to feature many new game modes.

Note: This article is based on early leaks and rumored information. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

New Genshin Impact leaks about the potential game modes coming in the UGC mode

HoYoverse has officially shared details regarding an upcoming game mode in Genshin Impact, known as UGC. They mentioned players could create new levels and stages using various in-game assets in this game mode. Furthermore, they said they would add special features such as multiplayer social hubs in this mode to help players interact with each other.

As mentioned, a leaker known as Dimbreath has shared further information about this upcoming UGC game mode. They claimed the name of this mode was changed from Miliastra Arcanum to Miliastra Wonderland. Furthermore, based on this rumored information, it seems that this game mode has various kinds of filters provided to players to create new stages.

As per leaks shared by Dimbreath, these are the potential filters that are rumored to be provided to the players while creating new levels in the UGC mode:

  • Action Adventure
  • Battle Royale
  • First-Person Shooter
  • Management Simulation
  • Competitive Multiplayer
  • Roguelike
  • Third-Person Shooter
  • Asymmetric Battle Arena
  • Brawl-Style
  • Co-Op Battle
  • Party
  • Collaboration

Since the UGC mode is rumored to have a special collaboration filter, players are speculating that we could likely team up with others to create new stages and levels. Furthermore, this game mode seems to have unique filters and in-game assets that players can use to develop new stages.

However, it would be advised to wait till HoYoverse officially releases more information about the UGC game mode since this information is based on early leaks. Some details regarding it could be changed, and we are unsure how many different kinds of game modes will be released in UGC.

Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.

Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""

In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories.

