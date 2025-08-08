Genshin Impact UGC mode announced in China

Genshin Impact has officially revealed details about an upcoming game mode called UGC on their Bilibili account. They also shared a few images from this mode, mentioning some of its unique gameplay features. Furthermore, the developers stated they would release more gameplay and information about the mode soon. So far, however, they have only revealed details about the UGC mode in China.This article will outline all the details regarding the Genshin Impact UGC mode announcement in China.Also read: Genshin Impact lore: The mystery about the BakunawaNew Genshin Impact game mode called UGC announced in ChinaPosts from the genshin_impact community on RedditDuring the version 5.3 live stream, Genshin Impact developers announced that they were working on a special game mode, and fans speculated it would probably be the UGC mode. Based on the mode's details, it seems this would be a massive addition to the game. UGC is short for User Generated Content, which means players can create various challenges or stages using in-game assets. You can also share these stages with other players in-game, who can participate in the challenging stages created by you.The developers mentioned they took inspiration from Serenitea Pot features in the game to create the UGC gameplay module. In this new mode, you can create unique domains and stages, and also take part in the stages made by other players. In UGC, you can access most assets in-game and use them to create new and challenging stages. You can take part in various modes such as Simulation Management, Survival Competition, Party Games, and Adventure-themed gameplay. Furthermore, you can play in either single-player or multiplayer modes.The developers also mentioned they created various multiplayer social Hubs for Travelers to enjoy. In between games, you can interact with other players and potentially add new friends who are interested in challenging multiple stages in the UGC mode.HoYoverse announced that UGC's gameplay would be revealed to all players before the end of 2025. They also have some long-term development plans for this mode, and mentioned that information regarding this will be shared at a later date.Also read: The truth behind Enjou the Lavawalker in Genshin Impact