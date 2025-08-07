The truth behind Enjou the Lavawalker in Genshin Impact

Enjou, also known by his other aliases such as Sanka and Kokuchuu, is one of the most unusual characters in Genshin Impact. First introduced in Enkanomiya, he appears helpful, polite, and intelligent. However, his true identity is that of a Pyro Abyss Lector, albeit with a distinct consciousness where he doesn't fight for power or revenge like the other Lectors.

His motives are tied to ancient knowledge and the mysterious Mare Jivari. This article explores who Enjou is, where he’s been, and why his role is relevant in Genshin Impact's lore.

Enjou’s first appearance in Genshin Impact

Enjou is introduced during the Enkanomiya World Quest series "From Dusk to Dawn in Byakuyakoku" in Genshin Impact. He pretends to be a clerk sent by Tsuyuko to help the Traveler with the Bloodbranch Coral trial. He gives useful tips, breaks seals, and leads the way forward. However, just when things seem to be going smoothly, Enjou reveals his true identity as a Pyro Abyss Lector.

Enjou during the World Quest in Enkanomiya (Image via HoYoverse)

Although affiliated with the Abyss Order, Enjou operates on the fringes rather than within its core leadership. His main objective in Enkanomiya was to find and retrieve the book "Before Sun and Moon," believed to contain secrets about Celestia and the divine.

When he fails to locate it, he accuses the Traveler of hiding it and attempts to kill them. After losing the battle, he lets them go and vanishes, planting a seed of doubt about Paimon’s loyalty before leaving.

Enjou’s return in Genshin Impact’s Three Realms Gateway Offering event

Enjou makes another appearance in the Enkanomiya Event Quest Three Realms Gateway Offering, where he uses Abyssal tech to power up the Towers of the Void once again. The darkness spreads, corrupting the land of Enkanomiya once more.

Official art of Three Realms Gateway (Image via HoYoverse)

Under Kokomi’s orders, the Traveler begins an investigation alongside Tsumi to uncover the cause of the spreading corruption. They discover that Enjou had allied with the vishaps, promising them freedom in exchange for safe passage through Enkanomiya. However, he had deceived them. The void energy harmed the vishaps, causing them to turn on him.

Eventually, Enjou confesses everything to the Traveler and offers guidance to stop the spreading corruption. This mixed behavior defines him as more likely an enemy, but not a heartless one.

Enjou’s presence in Natlan in Genshin Impact

Enjou later appears in Natlan, this time calling himself Sanka. He approaches two children from the Scions of the Canopy tribe, called Huni and Toba, pretending to care about their lost Yumkasaur companion. In truth, he is there to learn more about the Turnfire, a mythical flame passed down through generations.

He later crosses paths with Kinich (who carries the title of Turnfire) and Ajaw (one of the community’s leaders in Genshin Impact). He strikes a deal with them: In exchange for summoning a rift, he would gain the right to continue his research without being chased off. Surprisingly, he keeps his word.

Enjou shows a surprising amount of care during this arc. He helps Kinich, apologizes to the children for lying, and even reunites them with their mother, Nanna, who had survived a fall caused by Abyssal corruption. His actions show a strange blend of mischief and compassion.

The truth about Enjou and the Mare Jivari in Genshin Impact

The Mare Jivari is a burning, forbidden region tied to ancient wars and destruction. Enjou has been tracking its secrets across Teyvat. After Natlan’s Abyss invasion, he takes a new name, Kokuchuu, and starts working with Citlali of the Masters of the Night-Wind.

Enjou as Kokuchuu (Image via HoYoverse)

In a following storyline, Enjou assists the Traveler during their time at the Easybreeze Holiday Resort. Disguised as an actor named Papar, he leads the party into a unique domain. They soon realize they are inside a miniature Night Kingdom, created by the Bakunawa. Enjou joins forces with them to defeat part of the creature.

Citlali questions Enjou's objectives (Image via HoYoverse)

After the battle, he reflects on the past, on the Lavawalker, Murata’s people, and fallen civilizations. He reveals that while he works for the Abyss, he no longer considers it home.

He wants to find the Mare Jivari – not to conquer it, but to understand it. Before disappearing into the fire, he parts ways with the Traveler, gifting them a rare flower known as the Lavawalker's Resolution.

What the Lavawalker’s Resolution means in Genshin Impact

The Lavawalker’s Resolution is a unique flower known to thrive only within blazing fire. It is tied to an ancient figure known as the Lavawalker, someone who led people to the edge of the Mare Jivari long ago.

The Lavwalker flower that Enjou shows us resembles the artifact flower (Image via HoYoverse)

This flower glows in the darkest smoke and represents strength through suffering. Enjou’s gift of the flower suggests he sees himself in the Lavawalker or that he is the Lavawalker and has forgotten himself. Like that forgotten sage, he walks alone, led by flickering embers of memory. While he never openly claims to be the Lavawalker, the similarities between them are unmistakable.

The flower also hints at Enjou’s final path, where he disappears into the Mare Jivari, hoping to find his homeland lost to time and fire.

Enjou's presence in Genshin Impact is defined by shifting identities, conflicting loyalties, and a persistent pursuit of lost knowledge. His journey spans multiple regions, with each appearance adding complexity to his character.

Though aligned with the Abyss Order, his actions often defy expectations, suggesting a personal agenda beyond simple allegiance. As the narrative moves toward a potential Mare Jivari expansion in future updates, there’s a strong possibility that Enjou will return once again.

