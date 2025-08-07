New Mare Jivari lore revealed in Genshin Impact 5.8 update

Genshin Impact’s version 5.8 update dives into one of the oldest mysteries in Teyvat: Mare Jivari. Once a forbidden wasteland hidden from the world, this desolate zone is now accessible, carrying untold stories of corruption, war, and sacrifice. The Easybreeze Summer Resort, where Mare Jivari once stood, becomes center stage for rediscovering this lost land’s tragic past.

Through quests and returning characters like Venti and Enjou, players now uncover what happened in Mare Jivari and why it still holds significance today in Genshin Impact.

What is Mare Jivari, and why did it vanish in Genshin Impact?

In Genshin Impact’s version 5.8 event quest "Sunspray Summer Resort," Venti reveals the truth behind Mare Jivari. Around 500 years ago, a catastrophic Abyssal corruption engulfed the land of Tenochtzitoc, located toward the west of Naltan. This corruption also gave rise to a monstrous entity called Bakunawa, a beast capable of devouring everything in its path, including the flow of time itself.

To stop it from spreading across Teyvat, Venti used a fragment of Istaroth’s power, which was given to him long ago when he was still a wind spirit, to remove the Mare Jivari from the current timeline. This turned it into the "Windless Land."

Venti explaining the events that led to Mare Jivari's disappearance (Image via HoYoverse)

However, Venti’s intervention came at a cost. Some souls trapped within the Mare Jivari were unable to return. Over time, these souls had merged with the entities known as the Monetoo, eventually becoming the Asha seen today in the land where the Easybreeze Summer Resort in Genshin Impact now stands.

The fallen warriors of Tenochtzitoc also became Asha, which explains why they are more spiritually aware, as many of them are human souls.

During the same event quest, Venti also collaborated with the Pyro Archon, Mavuika. When Bennett was called into the true Mare Jivari, Mavuika opened the rift into the realm of the true Mare Jivari. Venti used this opportunity to not only rescue Bennett but also bring the lost souls back to Mondstadt.

The truth behind Tenoch and the Anemo tribe of Natlan in Genshin Impact

A major part of Tenochtzitoc’s story is told in the world quest "The Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc," which becomes available after completing all the Sunspray Summer Resort event quests. In this quest, one of the resort actors is possessed by an ancestral spirit and reveals important information about Tenoch, also known as Tenoyollotzin, meaning "The Honored Heart of Tenochtzitoc."

Tenoch was once the leader of Natlan's Anemo tribe, Tenochtzitoc. He united warriors from the other six tribes of Natlan to resist the Abyssal invasion 500 years ago. His actions made him one of the key historical figures in Natlan’s legacy.

The Supervisor is talking about the meaning of Asha (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the supervisors of the Summer resort, who arranged for these actors to portray the ancient tribe members, expresses concern over the growing presence of ancestral spirits. He adds more insight into the meaning of the word Asha, and according to local tradition, the term has two meanings.

The first is “benevolent souls,” referring to the warriors of Tenochtzitoc whose spirits merged with the Monetoo. The second is “ashes,” which symbolizes the burned remains left behind after Mare Jivari’s devastation in Genshin Impact.

These meanings connect the Asha directly to the events of the past. They serve as a reminder of the tribe’s sacrifice, the cost of the Abyssal corruption, and the history still echoing across the land.

The Bakunawa and the Abyssal corruption in Genshin Impact

Through the same world quest and several investigative reports found throughout the resort, players learn about the beast in history known as the Bakunawa. This colossal beast is believed to be one of Rhinedottir’s creations, designed with near-limitless regenerative power. It devoured everything in its path and could not be killed. However, its immortality did not come from alchemy alone but by a power even beyond the Abyss.

Bakunawa as seen in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Five hundred years ago, Tenoch sacrificed himself to stop the Bakunawa’s rampage. With the help of one of the Six Heroes, Sanhaj, they carried out a ritual known as the Phlogiston Engraving. Tenoch used his own body as bait to lure the beast in, while Sanhaj triggered a Night Kingdom inside its belly, resulting in an explosion from within. The Bakunawa was torn apart, but many believe it was not truly destroyed but only silenced by the aftermath of their final stand.

Enjou’s return and the rediscovery of Mare Jivari in Genshin Impact

Enjou, a familiar face from the Abyss Order, returns during the Version 5.8 summer event. Disguised as a researcher, he explores ancient documentation and secret records in hopes of locating the real Mare Jivari. To complete this mission, he joins forces with the Traveler and Citlali, leading them into a section of the Mare Jivari hidden within a cave behind a Woven Scroll.

Enjou talking about Bakunawa (Image via HoYoverse)

To survive in this windless part of Mare Jivari, Citlali calls upon Sanhaj’s ritual weapon, the Calamity of Eshu. They observe how this area of Mare Jivari is a windless and lifeless wasteland consumed by ash and decay. There, they encounter one of the parts of the Bakunawa.

Its lingering corruption continues to distort the flow of time and space as we venture toward it. Combining Wayob's powers via Citlali in Enjou's mind with his knowledge of the Abyss, the group was able to defeat the creature temporarily.

However, Enjou warns that the danger is far from over. At the core of the Mare Jivari lies an even older force, something neither the Abyss Order nor Rhinedottir’s alchemy can explain or control. It remains hidden beyond the reach of mortals and gods alike.

The fate of the Tenochtzitoc in Genshin Impact

After the battle with the Bakunawa, Enjou reveals the final truth about the Tenochtzitoc. The Anemo tribe once lived peacefully in the west of Natlan until the Pyro Archon exiled them due to Tenoch’s rebellion before the events of the Abyssal corruption.

Enjou talks about the Tenochtzitoc (Image via HoYoverse)

Some escaped north and eventually reached Mondstadt, becoming the ancestors known as the Muratans. Others perished becoming Asha, and the land itself was consumed by Abyssal corruption and the Mare Jivari.

The Mare Jivari is revealed to be a battleground shaped by divine forces, corrupted immortals, and the sacrifices. Its legacy continues to influence the cultural and historical landscape of Natlan.

As the narrative advances toward Nod-Krai, the legacy of Mare Jivari is poised to influence key events moving forward. Official updates indicate that this region will continue to expand in the upcoming 6.x patches of Genshin Impact, reinforcing its importance within the evolving lore of Teyvat.

