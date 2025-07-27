All creations of Rhinedottir in Genshin Impact

Rhinedottir, also known as "Gold," is one of the most mysterious and pivotal figures in Genshin Impact's lore. She is an alchemist from Khaenri’ah and a member of the coven of mages, called the Hexenzirkel. Her expertise lies in the Art of Khemia, which she used to create artificial lifeforms.

However, not all of her creations were successful, as some turned out unstable or corrupted. Rhinedottir's experiments contributed to the cataclysm that shook Teyvat 500 years ago. With ties to Durin, Albedo, and various monstrous entities, her legacy continues to influence the present world.

This article breaks down each of her known creations and their effect on the Genshin Impact universe.

Rhinedottir’s methods of creation in Genshin Impact

Rhinedottir is a practitioner of forbidden alchemy and even channels the power of the Abyss as one of the Five Sinners of Khaenri'ah. After devouring the heart of Naberius, she ascended to her position, which was the Ruler of Life, one of the Four Shining Shades. The lifeforms she engineered are organized under unique, science-inspired classifications in Genshin Impact.

For example, Riftwolves fall under "Alfisol," Durin is labeled as "Humus," and Albedo is referred to as "Cretaceus." These terms reflect her effort to replicate or even surpass the Celestial design. Her ultimate goal was to craft true human life through alchemy, an ambition that led her to create the Primordial Human Project.

Rhinedottir’s successful creations in Genshin Impact

Albedo “Cretaceus”

Albedo in Dragonspine (Image via HoYoverse)

Albedo, the chief alchemist of the Knights of Favonius, is Rhinedottir’s most refined creation. Born of the Primordial Human Project, he was made to achieve synthetic perfection. As a result, he is highly intelligent, skilled in alchemy, and holds the position of Head Alchemist within the Knights of Favonius.

Although considered a success, Albedo is still under constant internal evaluation. He's wary of the abyssal corruption that plagues others, created by Rhinedottir.

Durin “Humus”

Durin's original form as a dragon (Image via HoYoverse)

Durin was a massive dragon created to embody Rhinedottir’s mastery. While Durin initially longed for a connection with humanity, his blood was poisonous, and he eventually fell into corruption. After being slain by Dvalin, his body became part of Dragonspine. Durin later absorbed Subject Two, which further twisted his original nature.

Riftwolves “Alfisol”

Riftwolves in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Also known as Rifthounds, these abyssal monsters were created to break down the boundaries of the world. While their exact purpose remains ambiguous, they served as vanguards during the cataclysm. Today, they are found all over Teyvat, especially in highly concentrated areas plagued by the Abyss, and in Mondstadt's Wolvendom area.

Elynas

Spirit of Elynas in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Although he did not intend to create the Melusines or the Breacher Primus, Elynas became the “Father” of these Fontaine-native species. Once a gentle creature, his sorrow about the harm he caused made him retreat from the world.

After death, Elynas remains a quest-exclusive spirit tied to the lore of Melusines in Genshin Impact.

Bakunawa

Bakunawa was another product of Rhinedottir’s alchemy, though details about it are limited. Known for its regenerative capabilities, this beast was defeated long ago by the Wanderer’s Troupe. Lore suggests it may be inspired by Philippine mythology, with ties to dragons who eat the moon.

Rhinedottir’s failed experiments in Genshin Impact

Subject Two

Subject Two was the first iteration of Albedo, ultimately rejected by Rhinedottir. After being consumed by Durin, he eventually resurfaced and attempted to impersonate Albedo, aiming to take his place. Driven by envy and rejection, Subject Two orchestrated several plans but was eventually killed by Albedo. His remains were absorbed again by Durin, fueling the cycle of corruption.

Fellflower (Subject Three)

Fellflower during the event story of "Shadows Amidst Snowstorms" (Image via HoYoverse)

Created by Subject Two using Durin’s blood and stolen alchemical notes, the Fellflower is a Cryo Whopperflower capable of mimicking human behavior. It was used as a decoy in Subject Two’s failed attempt to eliminate Albedo. In Genshin Impact's version 2.3 event story "Shadows Amidst Snowstorms," it is referred to as "Subject Three" by Albedo.

Golden Wolflord

Golden Wolflord as a boss enemy in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

This abyssal beast is considered an unintentional byproduct of Rhinedottir’s alchemy. It shares traits with Riftwolves but exhibits more evolved behavior and abilities, such as commanding packs and opening rifts. Despite not being directly created by her, it still falls under the category of abyssal corruption caused by her.

Rhinedottir's influence in Genshin Impact

Rhinedottir’s work has left scars across Teyvat. Her failed and successful creations roam free, causing havoc, influencing quests, and shaping the trajectory of other characters, like Albedo.

She embodies the two sides of ambition, where the drive to create is inseparable from the potential to destroy. Her influence on alchemy leaves a lasting mark, stretching from Mondstadt to Fontaine.

With the Hexenzirkel resurfacing and Khaenri’ah’s secrets coming to light, Rhinedottir’s return feels inevitable. Her official reveal in The God’s Limits teaser confirms that she’s no longer a distant figure but a key player in Teyvat’s unfolding story following the region of Nod-Krai. Her influence may reshape everything we thought we knew in Genshin Impact's history.

