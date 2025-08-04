Genshin Impact: All Luxurious Chests on the Easybreeze Holiday Resort map (Version 5.8)

Genshin Impact version 5.8 introduced a new map expansion in the Natlan region known as Easybreeze Holiday Resort. A new Story Quest was also released for this area, which featured characters such as Bennett, Mualani, Chasca, Venti, and others. Each new map expansion will include some Luxurious chests, which contain a lot of Primogems, Talent level-up materials, Mora, and other items.

In the Easybreeze Holiday Resort map in Genshin Impact, you can find nine new chests of this rarity. However, you might need to complete certain pre-requirements and puzzles to obtain them.

This article lists all new locations of the Luxurious chests on the Easybreeze Holiday Resort map, which was released in Genshin Impact version 5.8, along with how to unlock them.

All Luxurious chest locations and how to unlock them on the new Easybreeze Holiday Resort map in Genshin Impact

1) Location 1

Location 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Luxurious chest location on the new Genshin Impact 5.8 map is the Shrine of Depth. However, to obtain the Key to unlock this Shrine, you must collect all Pyroculus in the new area and upgrade the Statue of The Seven to the maximum level.

Once you have completed this, teleport to the Statue of The Seven location on the Easybreeze Holiday Resort map. A few metres in front of you, you will find a small podium and an Asha transformation in front. Asha is a special monetoo and traversal mechanism that was introduced in Genshin Impact version 5.8. You can use the Saurian Indwelling mechanism on them to travel long distances easily.

After finding an Asha transformation, use it to climb the cliff in front of you. Keep going straight after you are at the top of the mountain. You will find the Shrine of Depth at the location marked in the above picture.

2) Location 2

Location 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

The new Easybreeze Holiday Resort area in Genshin Impact has two different Shrine of Depths, which you can unlock. You must level up the Statue of The Seven to the maximum level to get the Key for this Shrine.

To reach this location, teleport to the waypoint marked in the above image. Turn left after using the teleport waypoint, and you will spot a Shrine of Depth near the beach. Once you spot the Shrine's location, glide downwards to reach it, and use the Key to unlock it and claim the rewards of this Luxurious chest.

3) Location 3

Location 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

To unlock the third Luxurious chest, you must find a specific item known as the Ayar Heroes' Cup Invitation. Only if you get this item can you access the challenges to obtain this chest.

To reach the location of these challenges, teleport to the marked waypoint in the above image. After this, follow the route on the map till you find a huge hole. Over here, you will find a Special Guard who will ask for your invitation.

Location of the Ayar Heroes' Cup Invitation

Location of the Ayar Heroes' Cup Invitation (Image via HoYoverse)

To find the Ayar Heroes' Cup Invitation, teleport to the waypoint in the above picture. Keep moving forward and glide till the small area right in front of you. Over here, you will see some Sauroform Tribal Warriors guarding a chest. You can find the invitation just beside them, and you will get an option to pick it up as you approach this item.

Give the invitation to the Strange Guard

Give the invitation to this Strange Guard (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have obtained the invitation, go back to the location of the Strange Guard mentioned earlier. After giving him this item, you can take part in the Ayar Heroes' Cup. Over here, you must defeat three different challengers to obtain all of the chests.

Defeating all of them grants you three chests and an achievement called The Inheritor of Ayar in Genshin Impact. The fights against these challengers are reasonably straightforward, and you can use any team to defeat them. Once you have defeated all three NPCs, you can claim the Luxurious chest.

4) Location 4

Location 4 (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain the fourth Luxurious chest on the new Genshin Impact 5.8 map expansion, you must complete certain pre-requirements. You will have to get all the colors of Asha by completing various world quests and challenges. Here's how to get them:

Orange color : Obtained after completing The World Is Your Canvas! Mission, which is Part 2 of the Sunspray Summer Resort Story Quest.

: Obtained after completing The World Is Your Canvas! Mission, which is Part 2 of the Sunspray Summer Resort Story Quest. Purple color: Obtained after completing the Tales of Chroma World Quest.

Obtained after completing the Tales of Chroma World Quest. Green color: Complete the Disappeared Dolls challenge of the NPC Kamei. You can find him near the Easybreeze Market with a special icon on his head.

Use all seven colors on the Seven-Colored Statue

Use all seven colors on the Seven-Colored Statue (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have unlocked all colors of the Asha, take the teleport waypoint at the Easybreeze Market. After reaching this location, you will find a special statue in front of you. Indwell an Asha and use all colors in the small circle of this statue to obtain all three chests.

Once you complete this, you can claim the three chests in front of you. You will also get an achievement called Among the Seven Colors after completing this challenge.

5) Location 5

Location 5 (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain this Luxurious chest, you must participate in two different races featuring different opponents each time. To reach the location, teleport to the Statue of The Seven and keep going straight till you find an Asha transformation. Use its powers to climb the cliff and keep going straight till you see a bunch of NPCs near some chests.

Over here, interact with the NPC named Kinowa to start the challenge. You must complete two different challenges to obtain all the chests. For the first challenge, you will have to race against the Raging Wind Nanasian. As soon as the race starts, you can find an Asha transformation in front of you. You can Indwell it to complete this race faster, since it has special movement abilities.

After completing the first race, talk to the NPC again to start the second challenge. This time, you must race against two Ashas. The track and the position of the Asha transformations would be similar to the previous round, making it easier for you to complete this part.

You will obtain an Exquisite and a Luxurious chest after completing both of these challenges. Furthermore, after completing the second race, you will also get an Achievement, Golden Rays Over a Leisurely Town.

6) Location 6

Location 6 (Image via HoYoverse)

To unlock the challenge location of the next Luxurious chest, you must first complete Part 2 of the new Story Quest, Sunspray Summer Resort: The World Is Your Canvas!, which was introduced in Genshin Impact version 5.8.

After completing this quest, you can unlock the Tete Isle sub-area. Teleport to the marked waypoint in the above image in the Tete Isle area. Once you reach this location, keep going straight till you find a special stage. Beside the stage, you will find a notice board, which lists the details of two performances. To obtain the Luxurious chest, you must complete both of these performances.

Challenge 1

Click the space bar key at the right moment (Image via HoYoverse)

You can choose between two different challenges on that notice board near this stage. Once you select any one of them, you will get this special screen. This challenge is relatively easy, as you have to press the space bar key at the right moment. Similarly, you can also interact with the notice board to complete the second challenge.

Rewards after completing both challenges (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing both of these challenges in this marked location, a Luxurious chest will spawn in front of you.

7) Location 7

Location 7 (Image via HoYoverse)

To reach the location of the seventh Luxurious chest, teleport to the waypoint to the west of the Wavey Bay area in Genshin Impact. After reaching here, turn back and keep going straight till you reach the end of this cliff. From the top of this cliff, you can see a special area.

After gliding down, you will get a small tutorial on how to complete the challenge in this area. You will also find a small notice board; interacting with it will start the challenge. To obtain all chests from this special mini game, you must complete it three times.

Tutorial on how to complete this mini-game (Image via HoYoverse)

The first time you interact with the notice board, you will only have to face off against one Yumkasaurus. It will throw some special color bombs in your area, and you must make sure to collect and throw them towards the opponent's area before they explode. As soon as you start this challenge, a Yumkasaurus indwelling will spawn in front of you, and you can use it for this mini-game.

To achieve victory in this challenge, you must cover a specific amount of the whole field with your paint. After completing it once, interact with the notice board to start it again. For the second time, two Yumkasaurus will spawn on the opponent's side, and both of them will throw color bombs in this area. The win conditions are similar to the first challenge.

You can claim these chests after completing all three challenges (Image via HoYoverse)

For the third and final mini-game, two Tepetlisaurus will also spawn to help the opponent Yumkasaurus. They will start throwing the color bombs at a faster rate, and you might face some difficulty keeping up with them. After completing all three challenges, you can claim the Luxurious chest along with an Exquisite and Precious chest.

8) Location 8

Location 8 (Image via HoYoverse)

This puzzle could be a bit tricky, since you must find and return three Monetoos to a special location. To see the first one, teleport to the waypoint shown in the above image and keep following the road till you find a Monetoo in front of a sleeping Asha. If you Indwell this Asha, the Monetoo will start moving and will stop at a specific location.

Paint these objects with these colors using Asha

Paint the wooden toys with yellow color using the Asha (Image via HoYoverse)

The Asha will stop at this location and use the yellow color to paint the wooden toy. After using Asha's special skills to paint this toy, the Monetoo will move to a different location.

Paint the red color on the balloon (Image via HoYoverse)

The Asha will stop again at a different house, and this time, you must use the red color on the balloon on your left side. After painting it, the Monetoo will start moving again and will go towards the small area inside the lake. After the Monetoo reaches this area, an Exquisite chest will be unlocked at this location.

How to go to the location of the second Monetoo (Image via HoYoverse)

After the first Monetoo unlocks the chest, these special mechanisms will be unlocked. You will also see an arrow pointing towards the cliff, so use Asha's Elemental skill to climb up this cliff.

Location of the second Monetoo

Location of the second Monetoo (Image via HoYoverse)

After you climb this cliff, you will spot the second Monetoo beside these three stars. However, to complete this puzzle, you must first use Asha's abilities to paint some colors on the Chroma Kite mechanism, which is in front of you. After doing this, it will move forward and unlock special grappling hooks.

Complete this challenge to return the Monetoo and unlock a chest (Image via HoYoverse)

To complete this challenge, you must paint the blue color on the leftmost star, yellow on the middle one, and blue on the rightmost star. After painting all of these stars, the second Monetoo will go down and unlock a second Exquisite chest.

Ad

Location of the third Monetoo

Location of the third Monetoo (Image via HoYoverse)

After finding and returning the second Monetoo, get back on the Chroma Kite. Once you are here, turn towards your right to spot a special grappling hook at the marked location on the mini-map. Once you reach that spot, you will find an arrow pointing downwards, and drop down to find a small area with some opponents.

Defeat these opponents to unlock the cage of the Monetoo (Image via HoYoverse)

After dropping down, you can see that these Sauroform Tribal Warriors have trapped a Monetoo. Defeat these enemies to unlock the cage of the Monetoo and the Asha. After this, the Monetoo will return to the location of the other two Monetoos.

Ad

Rewards for finding all three Monetoos (Image via HoYoverse)

The third Monetoo will not unlock the last chest yet. You must sit on these swings to unlock a special cinematic and the Luxurious chest. After completing this, you can claim the rewards from all these chests.

9) Location 9

Location 9 (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain the ninth Luxurious chest on the Easybreeze Holiday Resort map in Genshin Impact, you have to complete some quests. First, you must complete Part Four of the Sunspray Summer Resort Story Quest, A Curtain Call for a Colorful Summer Night! After this, you have to complete the World Quest, The Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc.

Interact with this object to enter a mysterious Night Kingdom (Image via HoYoverse)

You can only access the Luxurious chest after completing both missions. To reach this location, teleport to the waypoint, which is to the southwest of the Wayev Bay area. Once you're here, you'll find yourself near a waterfall. If you drop down, you can see that a pile of rocks is blocking the entrance to a special cave behind this waterfall.

The area of this special cave is called the Concealed Land of Enigmas. Once you're here, follow the road to the end, and you will find a mystic arts implement from the Masters of the Night-Wind.

Rewards obtained after defeating the Bakunawa in the Mare Jivari area (Image via HoYoverse)

After interacting with the mystic arts implement, you will be teleported to a mysterious Night Kingdom. You can find a Luxurious chest right in front of you after completing The Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc World Quest in Genshin Impact and defeating Bakunawa in the Mare Jivari area.

