Genshin Impact Strange Encounter of the Tete Isle Kind quest guide

Strange Encounter of the Tete Isle Kind is a short World Quest (WQ) released in Genshin Impact version 5.8. During this quest, you must help an NPC called Icahua and place targets in specific locations. However, to unlock it, you must first complete Part Two of the Story Quest of Sunspray Summer Resort, which is called The World Is Your Canvas!

Completing this WQ rewards you with a Precious Chest and an achievement. On that note, this article will cover the details on how to start the Strange Encounter of the Tete Isle Kind quest and the rewards for completing it.

Genshin Impact Strange Encounter of the Tete Isle Kind quest location, guide, and rewards

Location of the Strange Encounter of the Tete Isle Kind World Quest

Strange Encounter of the Tete Isle Kind World Quest location (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned earlier, to access this new World Quest, you must progress through the Sunspray Summer Resort Story Quest (SQ). You will need to complete Part Two of this SQ, The World Is Your Canvas!, if you want to unlock the Tete Island map.

Once you complete this mission, you can access the Tete Island sub-area. To find the Strange Encounter of the Tete Isle Kind quest, you must first teleport to the above-marked waypoint. After reaching this location, walk straight until you see a bald NPC named Icahua on a cliff right in front of you.

Although you won't get the quest marker, if you keep talking to him, you can start this new WQ.

Help Icahua put up the targets

Help Icahua put up the targets (Image via HoYoverse)

You will have to keep talking to the NPC, Icahua, to start this WQ. He will then ask for your help to place three targets in different locations, as he's a marksman and needs to train.

The locations for placing these three targets will be marked on your map. The first target is the rightmost one, and putting the object here would spawn an enemy. However, this enemy will not take damage from your abilities, and the NPC, Icahua, will deal with him instead.

The following two targets are the middle one and the leftmost one. Placing them will unlock a special dialogue for this NPC.

Return and look for Icahua

Rewards for completing the Strange Encounter of the Tete Isle Kind quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Icahua will shoot all three targets after you place them. The next objective is to return and look for him in the area where you accepted the World Quest. However, this time, you will find a different NPC, Tecuhtli, instead. He mentions that he has been searching for this bald guy, Icahua, and that he will not escape the next time they meet.

He also mentions that Icahua had left in a hurry and left some items behind. After completing these dialogues, the World Quest, Strange Encounter of the Tete Isle Kind, will be finished.

Upon completion, a precious chest will be spawned in front of you. You will also get an achievement called "They Gave Me a Name" after you finish this WQ.

