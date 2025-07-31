Easybreeze Badge in Genshin Impact is a new currency and a collectible item that you can find in Natlan's Easybreeze Holiday Resort. These badges can be obtained by doing certain quests and exchanged at the Treasure Trove in Easybreeze Market. In exchange, you get several toys and souvenirs that you can place in the Serenitea Pot.

This article will guide you on where to obtain all the Easybreeze Badges in Genshin Impact and how to use them.

How to get Easybreeze Badges in Genshin Impact

Complete The World Is Your Canvas! quests

Complete The World Is Your Canvas! quests (Image via HoYoverse)

The World Is Your Canvas! is one of the main quests in the Sunspray Summer Resort quest line. It also has three sub-quests called To Colorfall Cliffs, To Wavey Bay, and To Guitzli Ridge, and completing all of them will give you up to four Easybreeze Badges.

Complete World Quests in Easybreeze Holiday Resort

You can get an Easybreeze Badge for completing the Dreamy Paititi quest (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also get an Easybreeze Badge as a reward after completing the Dreamy Paititi and Traces of Chroma World Quests. The former can be started by talking to the NPC named Atzilli in Tete Isle. Meanwhile, the Traces of Chroma can be started by vandalizing the walls of an art studio in the Easybreeze Market.

Also read: Version 5.8 quest list and their locations

How to use the Easybreeze Badge

Asha's Treasure Trove location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can use the Easybreeze Badges at Asha's Treasure Trove shop. Use the western Easybreeze Market teleport waypoint and go south to find the store. Talk to the NPC named Macuahuitl and purchase the furnishing blueprints.

Here is a list of all the blueprints you can get from Asha's Treasure Trove:

Miss Sweet-and-Sour

Dark Chocolate Menace

Wavey Shark

High-Flyers' Trampoline

Fizzy Fireworks

Ashas' Paint Drum: Rampage.

Each blueprint costs one Easybreeze Badge, so you may still have a Badge left after getting all the items from the store.

This concludes the guide on obtaining the Easybreeze Badges in Genshin Impact and where to use them.

