Is Ineffa's weapon worth it in Genshin Impact?

Ineffa is the latest 5-star character who was released during Phase 1 of Genshin Impact version 5.8. She is an Electro off-field DPS character whose teams primarily revolve around a new reaction called Lunar-Charge, which was also introduced in this version. Her signature polearm, Fractured Halo, will be featured on the Phase 1 weapon banner in version 5.8.Players are confused about whether they want to go for her signature weapon. The short answer is yes, you should get this weapon if you want to build strong Lunar-Charged reaction-based teams. This article delves into Ineffa's signature weapon in Genshin Impact, which should help you make a decision.Also read — Ineffa's VA in Genshin Impact: EN &amp; JP voice actors and their notable worksShould you pull for Ineffa's signature weapon in Genshin Impact version 5.8?HoYoverse has officially released the details of Ineffa's signature weapon, Fractured Halo, on its X account. Based on these details, this polearm will have 608 base attack and 66.2 % Crit damage. The passive of this polearm is as follows:&quot;After an Elemental Skill or Burst is used, Attack is increased by 24% for 20 seconds. If the equipping character creates a Shield while this effect is active, they will gain the Electrofying Edict effect for 20 seconds: All nearby party members deal 40% more Lunar-Charged damage&quot;.Ineffa gains Base attack buffs whenever she activates her Elemental Skill or Burst with this polearm. The most crucial buff from the Fractured Halo weapon is that the Lunar-Charged damage of all nearby party members is increased by 40%.The Lunar-Charged buff is the reason why Fractured Halo is Ineffa's best-in-slot polearm. Since this is the only weapon that possesses this unique passive, you can see a considerable increase in the team DPS numbers if you use Fractured Halo with Ineffa.Apart from these buffs, you also gain a good amount of stats, such as Attack and Crit damage, both of which would be beneficial for Ineffa's damage. However, the passive is a bit restrictive, as you need to create a shield with the equipped character to get the Lunar-Charged damage bonus. So, you will not be able to use this weapon on most characters in the game, as you won't get all the buffs.Also read — Genshin Impact Lunar-Charged reaction explainedConclusionFractured Halo has a special passive that buffs the Lunar-Charged reaction damage. So, if you are looking to maximize the damage of your team or build new squads focused on this reaction, get this polearm. Fans are also speculating that since a character from Nod-Krai, Flins, has an Electro vision, he might have good team comps and synergy with Ineffa.These Lunar-Charged damage buffs would be great for increasing the team's DPS. However, if you want to get Ineffa just for her off-field damage or shield, you would not likely benefit much from this weapon. Furthermore, if you do not want to build other teams focused on the Lunar-Charged reaction, you might not observe a significant DPS increase.Lastly, if you have other 5-star weapons such as the Staff of the Scarlet Sands, Synmphonist of Scents, or Staff of Homa, you can also equip those on Ineffa instead. The only difference while using these weapons is that you may observe a bit less team and personal DPS, since none of these weapons buff the Lunar-Charged reaction damage.Also read — Genshin Impact 5.8 first phase banners: All characters and weapons