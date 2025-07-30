All Easybreeze Holiday Resort Radiant Spincrystal locations in Genshin Impact 5.8

Radiant Spincrystal in Genshin Impact is a collectible item that you can find all across Teyvat. You can use them in the Serenitea Pot to unlock soundtracks and use them as Realm Music. You can find four new Radiant Spincrystals in the Easybreeze Holiday Resort, which are also likely the last of the Natlan soundtracks.

This article will cover the locations of all four Easybreeze Holiday Resort Radiant Spincrystal in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: All 4 Radiant Spincrystal locations in Easybreeze Holiday Resort

Radiant Spincrystal 153

Radiant Spincrystal location in Easybreeze Market (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to Easybreeze Market using the western teleport waypoint and go southeast to look for a cafe. You will find the Radiant Spincrystal 153 on the cafe counter.

Radiant Spincrystal 154

Radiant Spincrystal location in Tete Isle (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Tete Isle using the northeastern waypoint, and go to the counter on the opposite side to find the Radiant Spincrystal 154 in Easybreeze Holiday Resort.

Radiant Spincrystal 155

Radiant Spincrystal location in Wavey Bay (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the teleport waypoint in Wavey Bay and go down using the path on your right to find Radiant Spincrystal 155 on the table of the store run by an NPC named Tuksina.

Radiant Spincrystal 156

Radiant Spincrystal location in Colorfall Cliffs (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the northern teleport waypoint in Colorfall Cliffs and head straight to the building with the large wooden wheel. Go to the other side of the building to find the Radiant Spincrysal 156 on the bookshelf.

Since version 5.8 is the last Natlan update, these four Easybreeze Holiday Resort Radiant Spincrystals may also be the last of Natlan's soundtracks.

How to use Radiant Spincrystal

Easybreeze Holiday Resort Radiant Spincrystals in Serenitea Pot (Image via HoYoverse)

To use a Radiant Spincrystal, you must first purchase Euphonium Unbound: Soaring from Tubby's Realm Depot in the Serenitea Pot and place it in your realm. Next, interact with the device and click on the Radiant Spincrystal to unlock the soundtrack. You can also select the soundtrack as your Realm Music and change it anytime you want.

