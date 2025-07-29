Genshin Impact Flins ascension materials leaked

By Hijam Tompok
Published Jul 29, 2025 16:27 GMT
Flins ascension materials leaked (Image via HoYoverse)
Flins is an upcoming Electro character in Nod-Krai and is expected to be released in Genshin Impact 6.0. He is currently one of the most popular characters from Nod-Krai, and many are waiting for his arrival. Luckily, all of Flins' ascension materials have already been leaked, and unsurprisingly, some of them might only be obtained after version 6.0 is released.

This article covers all the materials that you may need to level up Flins in Genshin Impact. There's also a brief guide on farming the items available in version 5.8.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact Flins ascension and talent level-up materials leaked

Here is a list of all the materials that you might need to level up Flins in Genshin Impact, as per leaks via TeamMew:

  • Precision Moon Matric Duck Core
  • Frostshade Flower
  • Gear Axis
  • Wandering Tome
  • Ascended Sample: Queen

Most of the materials will only be available after version 6.0 is released, but you can still farm one of the talent materials.

How to obtain Flins' potential level-up materials

Precision Moon Matric Duck Core

Precision Moon Matric Duck Core is likely one of the upcoming new materials in Nod-Krai. According to the leaks, it is dropped by Heavy-Hitting Duck enemies.

Frostshade Flower

Frostshade Flower is speculated to be a local specialty item in Nod-Krai. You will likely need 168 of them for Flins' max ascension.

Gear Axis

Gear Axis is another enemy drop item in Nod-Krai and is expected to be obtainable after defeating a new group of enemies called Landcruisers. Since most of the common enemy drops are available in the Stardust Exchange store, it is safe to say the Gear Axis will also be in it.

Wandering Tome

Wandering Tome is one of Flins' talent level-up materials and will likely be obtainable from the talent domain that will be released in version 6.0.

Ascended Sample: Queen

Ascended Sample: Queen is a weekly boss material (Image via HoYoverse)
Ascended Sample: Queen is a weekly boss material and the only item that you can farm in version 5.8. It can be obtained by defeating The Game Before the Gate boss in Mondstadt.

This concludes Flins' leaked ascension materials guide. We will update the article once we have more information.

