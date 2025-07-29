Genshin Impact Lauma ascension materials leaked

Lauma in Genshin Impact is one of the upcoming Nod-Krai characters expected to be released in Version 6.0. She is a member of the Frostmoon Scions, and her leaked abilities suggest that she is a support unit for Lunar-Bloom reaction. As her potential release gets closer, Lauma's ascension materials have also been leaked. That said, most of the materials will be available when Nod-Krai is released.This article covers all the materials you will need to level up Lauma and her talents in Genshin Impact.Note: The following information is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.Genshin Impact Lauma ascension and talent materials leaked Flins, Lauma, and Aino Mats and Ascension by u/The_Strifemaster in Genshin_Impact_Leaks Listed below are all the materials you will need for Lauma's ascension and talents, as per the leaks via TeamMew:Lumilight PlumeMoonfall SilverWorn Authority SealLunar TomeEroded Scale-FeatherSince Lauma is from Nod-Krai, most of her materials will be available once the new region is released in Genshin Impact Version 6.0.Also read: Genshin Impact Lauma kit leaks - Skill, Burst, Constellations, and passive talentsHow to obtain Lauma's potential level-up materials in Genshin ImpactLumilight PlumeAccording to the leaks, Lumilight Plume is expected to be a new enemy drop item obtained by defeating the Phantasmal Lunar Moth in Nod-Krai.Moonfall SilverMoonfall Silver is speculated to be a new local specialty item in Nod-Krai. Since Lauma is a member of Frostmoon Scion, who live on Hiisi Island, the new material will also likely be available on said land.Worn Authority SealWorn Authority Seal is supposedly another new material that can be obtained after defeating the Fatui Task Force in Nod-Krai.Lunar TomeLunar Tome is expected to be one of the new talent level-up materials that can be farmed from the talent domain in Nod-Krai.Eroded Scale-FeatherEroded Scale-Feather is a weekly boss material (Image via HoYoverse)Eroded Scale-Feather is also a talent level-up material that you may need for Lauma. Luckily, it is available in Version 5.8 and can be obtained by defeating the Lord of Eroded Primal Fire weekly boss in Natlan.While you're waiting for Lauma's arrival, you can also farm Hero's Wit and Mora since you'll need them for leveling up as well.That's all for Lauma's farming materials. The article will be updated once more information is available.Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.