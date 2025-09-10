Genshin Impact Lauma build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more

Lauma in Genshin Impact is a 5-star character from Nod-Krai. She is an amazing Dendro support unit that can shred enemies' Hydro and Dendro resistances and also buff the DMG from all the Bloom-related reactions, making her one of the best Dendro characters in the game. Luckily, building Lauma is easy since most of her abilities scale with Elemental Mastery.
This article will list all the best artifacts, weapons, and teams for Lauma's best build in Genshin Impact.
Best artifacts for Lauma in Genshin Impact
Silken Moon's Serenade
Silken Moon's Serenade is the best artifact set for Lauma as a support character. This set gives a small ER bonus from its 2-piece bonus, and its 4-piece set increases the entire party's Elemental Mastery and buffs the Lunar-reaction DMG.
For Lauma's artifact stats, you can prioritize the following:
Night of the Sky's Unveiling
If you wish to use Lauma as an on-field unit, then Night of the Sky's Unveiling is the better choice since it increases EM and gives CRIT Rate and Lunar Reaction DMG.
Here are the stats to prioritize while farming the artifacts for Lauma:
Gilded Dreams and Wanderer's Troupe
A mix of sets that give Elemental Mastery bonuses like Gilded Dreams and Wanderer's Troupe is also a decent option for Lauma until you can find a better set for her.
Prioritize the following stats for this combo set:
Best weapons for Lauma in Genshin Impact
Nightweaver's Looking Glass
Nightweaver's Looking Glass is a 5-star Catalyst and Lauma's signature weapon. It is the best choice for the Moonchant Envoy since it has everything she needs. It provides a lot of Elemental Mastery bonus and boosts the entire team's Bloom, Hyperbloom, Burgeon, and Lunar-Bloom DMG.
A Thousand Floating Dreams
A Thousand Floating Dreams is one of the best 5-star weapons that you can give to Lauma. This Catalyst has a large Elemental Mastery second stat bonus. Furthermore, it's passive provides more EM and DMG buffs to the equipping character, depending on the party members' Elemental type.
Etherlight Spindlelute
Etherlight Spindlelute is one of the best F2P weapons for Lauma. It has a good Energy Recharge second stat bonus, and its passive provides a large amount of Elemental Mastery. Since Etherlight Spindlelute is an event weapon, upgrading its refinement rank is also easy.
Blackmarrow Lantern
Blackmarrow Lantern is another amazing F2P weapon for Lauma in Genshin Impact. It is a craftable weapon that provides a lot of Elemental Mastery to the equipping character. In addition, it significantly increases the Bloom and Lunar-Bloom DMG, which is perfect for the Moonchant Envoy of the Frostmoon Scions.
Magic Guide
Magic Guide is a 3-star Catalyst that has an Elemental Mastery second stat bonus, so it can be a decent choice until you find a better weapon for Lauma.
Talent Priority
Level up Lauma's talents in the following order:
- Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst > Normal Attack
You can leave her Normal Attack talent at level one since it is not important.
Best teams for Lauma in Genshin Impact
Listed below are some of the best teams for Lauma:
- Lauma + Nahida + Kokomi + Nilou
- Lauma + Xingqiu + Baizhu + Nilou
- Lauma + Neuvillette + Furina + Ineffa
- Lauma + Alhaitham + Yelan + Kuki Shinobu
- Lauma + Nahida + Yelan + Xingqiu
You can expect more team options for Lauma in the future when Genshin Impact releases more Nod-Krai characters.
