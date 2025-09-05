Genshin Impact Nightweaver's Looking Glass stats and materials

Nightweaver's Looking Glass in Genshin Impact is a new 5-star Catalyst. It is also Lauma's signature weapon and will be released in the first half of version Luna I. Unsurprisingly, it majorly buffs the damage dealt from all the Bloom reactions and increases the equipping character's Elemental Mastery by a huge amount.
This article will cover all the stats and effects of Nightweaver's Looking Glass, along with the materials that you will need to level it up in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact Nightweaver's Looking Glass stats, effects, and level-up materials
Nightweaver's Looking Glass stats and effects
Nightweaver's Looking Glass is a 5-star Catalyst in Genshin Impact. It has the following stats and effects at Level 90 and refinement rank I:
- Base ATK: 542
- Second stat: Elemental Mastery 265
- Passive effect: When the equipping character's Elemental Skill deals Hydro or Dendro DMG, they will gain Prayer of the Far North: Elemental Mastery is increased by 60 for 4.5 s. When nearby party members trigger Lunar-Bloom reactions, the equipping character gains New Moon Verse: Elemental Mastery is increased by 60 for 10 s. When both Prayer of the Far North and New Moon Verse are in effect, all nearby party members' Bloom DMG is increased by 120%, their Hyperbloom and Burgeon DMG is increased by 80%, and their Lunar-Bloom DMG is increased by 40%. This effect cannot stack. The aforementioned effects can be triggered even if the equipping character is off-field.
The weapon's passive grants two effects to the wielder, depending on whether they deal Hydro/Dendro DMG or a party member triggers Lunar-Bloom. Both effects increase the equipping character's Elemental Mastery, but the duration of the buff will be different based on the active effect.
However, if both effects are active, the weapon increases the Bloom, Burgeon, and Hyperbloom damage for the entire party by a significant amount, making it an amazing weapon for Lauma.
Nightweaver's Looking Glass materials
Listed below are the materials you will need to level up Lauma's signature weapon:
- Artful Device Fragment
- Frostnight's Glimmer
- Broken Drive Shaft
These items are the base rarity of the new materials that will be available in Nod-Krai. Some can be obtained from domain, while the other will be obtainable as drop rewards for defeating certain enemies.
Nightweaver's Looking Glass will only be available on the weapon event wishes when Lauma is on rate up.
