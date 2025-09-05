Genshin Impact Nightweaver's Looking Glass stats and materials

Nightweaver's Looking Glass in Genshin Impact is a new 5-star Catalyst. It is also Lauma's signature weapon and will be released in the first half of version Luna I. Unsurprisingly, it majorly buffs the damage dealt from all the Bloom reactions and increases the equipping character's Elemental Mastery by a huge amount.

Ad

This article will cover all the stats and effects of Nightweaver's Looking Glass, along with the materials that you will need to level it up in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Nightweaver's Looking Glass stats, effects, and level-up materials

Nightweaver's Looking Glass stats and effects

Lauma's signature weapon stats and effects (Image via HoYoverse)

Nightweaver's Looking Glass is a 5-star Catalyst in Genshin Impact. It has the following stats and effects at Level 90 and refinement rank I:

Ad

Trending

Base ATK : 542

: 542 Second stat : Elemental Mastery 265

: Elemental Mastery 265 Passive effect: When the equipping character's Elemental Skill deals Hydro or Dendro DMG, they will gain Prayer of the Far North: Elemental Mastery is increased by 60 for 4.5 s. When nearby party members trigger Lunar-Bloom reactions, the equipping character gains New Moon Verse: Elemental Mastery is increased by 60 for 10 s. When both Prayer of the Far North and New Moon Verse are in effect, all nearby party members' Bloom DMG is increased by 120%, their Hyperbloom and Burgeon DMG is increased by 80%, and their Lunar-Bloom DMG is increased by 40%. This effect cannot stack. The aforementioned effects can be triggered even if the equipping character is off-field.

Ad

The weapon's passive grants two effects to the wielder, depending on whether they deal Hydro/Dendro DMG or a party member triggers Lunar-Bloom. Both effects increase the equipping character's Elemental Mastery, but the duration of the buff will be different based on the active effect.

However, if both effects are active, the weapon increases the Bloom, Burgeon, and Hyperbloom damage for the entire party by a significant amount, making it an amazing weapon for Lauma.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Lauma ascension and talent level-up materials

Nightweaver's Looking Glass materials

Listed below are the materials you will need to level up Lauma's signature weapon:

Artful Device Fragment

Frostnight's Glimmer

Broken Drive Shaft

These items are the base rarity of the new materials that will be available in Nod-Krai. Some can be obtained from domain, while the other will be obtainable as drop rewards for defeating certain enemies.

Nightweaver's Looking Glass will only be available on the weapon event wishes when Lauma is on rate up.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.