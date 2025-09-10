Lauma in Genshin Impact is a Dendro character who excels in buffing DMG from all the Bloom reactions. Moreover, she can shred enemies' Dendro and Hydro resistances by a small amount. Lauma is an amazing character, and most of her abilities scale with Elemental Mastery, so she has a lot of weapon options, including F2P.

This article will list some of the best weapons for Lauma in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: 7 best weapons for Lauma

Nightweaver's Looking Glass

Nightweaver's Looking Glass is Lauma's signature weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Nightweaver's Looking Glass is Lauma's signature weapon. It is the best Catalyst that you can give to the Moonchant Envoy since it provides everything that she needs. It has a large Elemental Mastery bonus, and its passive significantly increases Bloom, Hyperbloom, Burgeon, and Lunar-Bloom DMG for the entire party.

You can obtain Nightweaver's Looking Glass only when Lauma is on rate up.

A Thousand Floating Dreams

A Thousand Floating Dreams is a good 5-star alternative (Image via HoYoverse)

A Thousand Floating Dreams can be a great 5-star alternative if you don't have Lauma's signature weapon. The Catalyst provides a lot of Elemental Mastery and DMG bonuses depending on the Elemental Type of the equipping character's party members.

A Thousand Floating Dreams is Nahida's signature weapon, so you can get this only when the Dendro Archon is featured on an Event Wish in Genshin Impact.

Sunny Morning Sleep-In

Sunny Morning Sleep-In is good for EM bonus (Image via HoYoverse)

Sunny Morning Sleep-In is a 5-star Catalyst and a pretty decent choice for Lauma. While she won't be able to trigger all the passive effects, the weapon still provides a lot of Elemental Mastery bonus, making it a good stat stick. However, it is Mizuki's signature weapon, so Sunny Morning Sleep-In is one of the rarest weapons to get in the game.

Also read: Genshin Impact Lauma build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more

Blackmarrow Lantern

Blackmarrow Lantern is also an amazing F2P weapon for Lauma (Image via HoYoverse)

Blackmarrow Lantern is the best F2P weapon for Lauma. It not only provides a large amount of Elemental Mastery, but also boosts the Bloom DMG and Lunar-Bloom DMG. Furthermore, it is a craftable weapon, so you can easily max refine it as long as you have its Billet.

Etherlight Spindlelute

Etherlight Spindlelute is a great F2P weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Etherlight Spindlelute is one of the best F2P weapons for Lauma in Genshin Impact. It provides a decent amount of Energy Recharge from the second stat, and its passive increases the equipping character's Elemental Mastery. Luckily, it is an event-exclusive weapon, so most should have it at max refinement rank as long as they played the Clink Clank Clash event.

Magic Guide

Magic Guide is a decent 3-star choice (Image via HoYoverse)

You can give the Magic Guide to Lauma until you can obtain a better option for her. The passive isn't that great, but it provides a decent amount of Elemental Mastery. You can obtain the Magic Guide from any banner. Since it is a 3-star weapon, pulling it from the gacha is pretty easy.

Mappe Mare

Mappa Mare gives EM bonus (Image via HoYoverse)

Mappa Mare is a fine option for Lauma because of its Elemental Mastery bonus. It is a craftable weapon, making it easy to obtain. However, using it is not recommended since its EM bonus is even lower than the Magic Guide, which is a 3-star weapon.

