Genshin Impact Blackmarrow Lantern stats and materials

Blackmarrow Lantern is a new 4-star Catalyst in Genshin Impact. It will be released in version Luna I and is a craftable weapon that can be unlocked after obtaining its blueprint in Nod-Krai. It is a decent Catalyst, providing significant Elemental Mastery bonus and increases the Bloom and Lunar-Bloom DMG bonuses, making it pretty obvious who this weapon is made for.

This article will cover all of Blackmarrow Lantern's stats and effects, and the materials needed to level it up in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Blackmarrow Lantern's stats, effects, and level-up materials

Blackmarrow Lantern stats and effects

Blackmarrow Lantern's stats and effects at level 90 R1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Blackmarrow Lantern is a 4-star Catalyst in Genshin Impact that can be obtained by forging. Here are its stats and effects at level 90 R1:

Base ATK : 454.

: 454. Second stat : Elemental Mastery 221

: Elemental Mastery 221 Passive effect: The Bloom DMG is increased by 48%, and the Lunar-Bloom DMG is increased by 12%. If the Ascendant Gleam Moonsign is active, the Lunar-Bloom DMG is increased by an additional 12%.

The stats and effects of Blackmarrow Lantern are pretty straightforward. It provides the equipping character with a decent amount of Elemental Mastery and significantly increases their Bloom and Lunar-Bloom DMG.

Furthermore, if you have at least two Nod-Krai characters in the party, this will activate the Ascendant Gleam Moonsign effect and increase the Lunar-Bloom DMG bonus by an additional 12%.

These effects should also double at max refinement, making the weapon even better. This 4-star Catalyst is a great F2P option for Lauma if you want to play her in Lunar-Bloom teams.

Blackmarrow Lantern's level-up materials

Listed below are some of the materials that you will need to level up the craftable Catalyst from the Nod-Krai series:

Artful Device Fragment

Frostnight's Glimmer

Tattered Warrant

Besides the items listed above, you will also need to farm their higher rarities for the weapon's max ascension. You can obtain these materials by defeating enemies in Nod-Krai and challenging the domain that provides weapon ascension materials.

As mentioned previously, Blackmarrow Lantern is a forgeable weapon, so you will first require a blueprint to unlock it. You can purchase this from Lyulka at Nod-Krai's smithy. Additionally, you will need the billet and ores to forge the Catalyst at any blacksmith.

