Genshin Impact's upcoming version Luna I comes with a new storytelling style

According to the official special program for version Luna I, Archon Quests in Genshin Impact for Nod-Krai patches will be integrating characters' Story Quests into it. Rewards will remain the same as before, but the structure of how we learn about characters and events will start to feel different.

On paper, this might sound like a streamlined way to keep the main story cohesive and less time-consuming, but players have their doubts. This can lead to lore-heavy sections where storylines overlap too much, which may overwhelm players and make it harder to appreciate each character’s journey at their own pace.

Genshin Impact's community reactions to the new storytelling format

The Genshin Impact community’s reaction to this announcement has been mixed so far. Some fans are open to the idea, hoping it will bring characters and regions together more seamlessly, just like they tried to do in previous Archon Quests in Inazuma. Others worry it may compromise the emotional weight of character introductions by rushing them into broader plotlines. Here are some reactions:

“Am I the only one who doesn’t like it? Before, characters and their pasts were also heavily included in Archon Quests…but they still got a separate Story Quest,” wrote one X user.

“Imagine if Cyno’s story quest was just folded into the Archon Quest. Even if it ties into Sumeru’s history, it would feel like filler. They should be their own stories, not part of the main one.” shared another user.

Several others expressed optimism, pointing to HoYoverse’s track record of storytelling in earlier quests:

“I’m sure they have the data that a big chunk of the playerbase doesn’t do Story Quests, so they decided to make it mandatory,” a user replied on X.

“They did this with Shenhe and it’s one of the most well-liked quests in the game. It’ll be fine — they’ve proven they know what they’re doing,” added another user on X

We already saw hints of this new approach in Genshin Impact's version 5.8’s Archon Quest, Song of the Welkin Moon Prelude. That quest focused more on Ineffa’s past, with some hints about Nod-Krai. While players enjoyed the expanded lore, others felt it leaned more like a character quest squeezed into the Archon Quest plot.

Why are players concerned about this?

This method of storytelling is quite similar to how Honkai Star Rail is currently handling the Amphoreus arc. In the Trailblaze Mission storyline, constant flashbacks and back-and-forth perspectives have left some players feeling overwhelmed or even confused. Even with the introduction of the skip button in recent patches, the story still feels largely stretched out, with the recent version 3.5 being almost six hours long.

Players familiar with both titles share a common concern, as Genshin Impact is known and has built a reputation for delivering well-paced Archon Quests since its launch. The concern is common, as this new format could disrupt that balance if character stories get folded too heavily into the main narrative.

With Genshin Impact's version Luna I around the corner, expectations on how they will execute this are high. It’s set to be the most lore-intensive region yet, bringing together multiple factions, the Moon Sisters, Columbina’s role, and the ancient golden civilization of Hyperborea. If this format falls flat, it may disrupt the overall player base's experience.

