Genshin Impact Luna I release date, time, and countdown

By Hijam Tompok
Published Aug 29, 2025 13:59 GMT
Luna I release date and countdown (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact Luna I update will be released globally on September 10, 2025. It will be a major update for the game since it will be the anniversary patch and will finally release Nod-Krai. There will be a ton of new content, such as Archon Quests, a new map, events, and characters. Travelers can also look forward to many free rewards, especially since the update marks the game's fifth anniversary.

This article will cover the release dates and timings for the Genshin Impact Luna I update. Additionally, you can find a countdown showing the exact time until the new version goes live globally.

Genshin Impact Luna I release date and countdown

The Genshin Impact Luna I update will be released on September 10, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8) across all the servers simultaenously. However, the exact timings for the release may vary for each player depending on their locations.

Thus, here's a list of Luna I release dates and timings across different time zones:

America (September 9, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (September 10, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (September 10, 2025)

  • India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
  • Philippine Time (PHT): 11 am
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Here is a countdown that shows the exact time until version Luna I is released globally:

Before the new update, there will be a short maintenance period, during which the servers will be down and players won't be able to log into the game. Once the downtime ends, Travelers can collect the compensation of 600 Primogems from the in-game mailbox.

What's new in version Luna I

Travelers can look forward to a ton of exciting new content, from new characters and quests to events and free rewards. Here's a brief overview of everything new in version Luna I:

  • New Characters - Lauma, Flins, and Aino
  • Rerun characters - Yelan and Nahida
  • Sumeru Chronicled Banner
  • New Weapons - Bloodsoaked Ruins, Nightweaver's Looking Glass, Etherlight Spindlelute, Moonweaver's Dawn, and Nod-Krai weapon series
  • Artifacts - Night of the Sky's Unveiling and Silken Moon's Serenade
  • Archon Quest
  • Events
  • Anniversary
  • New boss - Knuckle Duckle and Radiant Moonfly
There will also be a bunch of new QoL updates in version Luna I, such as Resin and character level-up material optimizations.

About the author
Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.

In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.

As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.

Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels.

