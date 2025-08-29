Genshin Impact Luna I release date, time, and countdown

The Genshin Impact Luna I update will be released globally on September 10, 2025. It will be a major update for the game since it will be the anniversary patch and will finally release Nod-Krai. There will be a ton of new content, such as Archon Quests, a new map, events, and characters. Travelers can also look forward to many free rewards, especially since the update marks the game's fifth anniversary.This article will cover the release dates and timings for the Genshin Impact Luna I update. Additionally, you can find a countdown showing the exact time until the new version goes live globally.Genshin Impact Luna I release date and countdownThe Genshin Impact Luna I update will be released on September 10, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8) across all the servers simultaenously. However, the exact timings for the release may vary for each player depending on their locations.Thus, here's a list of Luna I release dates and timings across different time zones:America (September 9, 2025)Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pmMountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pmCentral Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pmEastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pmEurope (September 10, 2025)Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST): 5 amEastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 amAsia (September 10, 2025)India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 amPhilippine Time (PHT): 11 amJapan Standard Time (JST): 12 pmKorea Standard Time (KST): 12 pmHere is a countdown that shows the exact time until version Luna I is released globally:Before the new update, there will be a short maintenance period, during which the servers will be down and players won't be able to log into the game. Once the downtime ends, Travelers can collect the compensation of 600 Primogems from the in-game mailbox.What's new in version Luna ITravelers can look forward to a ton of exciting new content, from new characters and quests to events and free rewards. Here's a brief overview of everything new in version Luna I:New Characters - Lauma, Flins, and AinoRerun characters - Yelan and NahidaSumeru Chronicled BannerNew Weapons - Bloodsoaked Ruins, Nightweaver's Looking Glass, Etherlight Spindlelute, Moonweaver's Dawn, and Nod-Krai weapon seriesArtifacts - Night of the Sky's Unveiling and Silken Moon's SerenadeArchon QuestEventsAnniversaryNew boss - Knuckle Duckle and Radiant MoonflyThere will also be a bunch of new QoL updates in version Luna I, such as Resin and character level-up material optimizations.Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.