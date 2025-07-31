Genshin Impact 6.0 Primogems count and total pulls leaked

By Hijam Tompok
Published Jul 31, 2025 15:31 GMT
Genshin Impact 6.0 Free Primogems count (Image via HoYoverse)
Genshin Impact 6.0 Free Primogems count (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 6.0 will be a massive update for the game since it will finally release Nod-Krai, the southernmost region of Snezhnaya. There will be a lot of new content, and it is estimated to give away a ton of free rewards. Additionally, it will be an anniversary update, so players can look forward to all the freebies.

In this article, Travelers can check out the estimated total pull count in Genshin Impact 6.0, as per the leaks.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Total Primogems and pull count in Genshin Impact 6.0 leaked

A reliable source, @_hiragara_ on X, has shared an estimated amount of total Primogems and pulls Travelers can obtain in Genshin Impact 6.0. This includes both F2P and pulls from paid sources such as the Gnostic Hymn Battle Pass and Blessing of the Welkin Moon.

Here's the total estimated F2P pulls one can get in version 6.0:

  • Daily Commissions: Primogems x 2,520
  • Spiral Abyss: Primogems x 1,600
  • Stygian Onslaught: Primogems x 450
  • Imaginarium Theater: Primogems x 1,300
  • In-game Store: Intertwined Fates x 5, Acquaint Fates x 5
  • Battle Pass: Acquaint Fates x 5
  • Quests: Primogems x 490, Intertwined Fates x 2
  • Exploration: Primogems x 1,855
  • Offering System: Primogems x 1,250, Acquaint Fates x 8
  • Achievements: Primogems x 305
  • Version 6.0 update maintenance: Primogems x 600
  • Version 6.1 livestream codes: Primogems x 300
  • Events: Primogems x 1840
  • Anniversary Rewards: Primogems x 1,600, Intertwined Fates x 10
  • Other sources: Primogems x 480
This sums up to a total of 14,590 Primogems, 17 Intertwined Fates, and 18 Acquaint Fates. Thus, as an F2P player, one should be able to secure up to 108 pulls on a limited banner and 18 on the permanent banner. This should be enough to guarantee at least one 5-star pull on a limited character or weapon banner.

Pull count with Welkin Moon and Battle Pass

Blessing of the Welkin Moon reward (Image via HoYoverse)
Blessing of the Welkin Moon reward (Image via HoYoverse)

If a player has purchased the Blessing of the Welkin Moon subscriptions, they can get an additional 3,780 Primogems over 42 days, which is 23 pulls. Adding that to the original F2P count would give them 131 pulls on a limited banner.

Moreover, with Battle Pass, they'd get 680 Primogems and four Intertwined Fates, possibly raising the total pull count to 140.

It is worth adding that @_hiragara_ has also speculated that the total pull count may increase by the time of the Genshin Impact 6.0 livestream.

About the author
Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.

In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.

As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.

Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels.

