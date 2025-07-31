Genshin Impact 6.0 Primogems count and total pulls leaked

Genshin Impact 6.0 will be a massive update for the game since it will finally release Nod-Krai, the southernmost region of Snezhnaya. There will be a lot of new content, and it is estimated to give away a ton of free rewards. Additionally, it will be an anniversary update, so players can look forward to all the freebies.In this article, Travelers can check out the estimated total pull count in Genshin Impact 6.0, as per the leaks.Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.Total Primogems and pull count in Genshin Impact 6.0 leakedA reliable source, @_hiragara_ on X, has shared an estimated amount of total Primogems and pulls Travelers can obtain in Genshin Impact 6.0. This includes both F2P and pulls from paid sources such as the Gnostic Hymn Battle Pass and Blessing of the Welkin Moon.Here's the total estimated F2P pulls one can get in version 6.0:Daily Commissions: Primogems x 2,520Spiral Abyss: Primogems x 1,600Stygian Onslaught: Primogems x 450Imaginarium Theater: Primogems x 1,300In-game Store: Intertwined Fates x 5, Acquaint Fates x 5Battle Pass: Acquaint Fates x 5Quests: Primogems x 490, Intertwined Fates x 2Exploration: Primogems x 1,855Offering System: Primogems x 1,250, Acquaint Fates x 8Achievements: Primogems x 305Version 6.0 update maintenance: Primogems x 600Version 6.1 livestream codes: Primogems x 300Events: Primogems x 1840Anniversary Rewards: Primogems x 1,600, Intertwined Fates x 10Other sources: Primogems x 480This sums up to a total of 14,590 Primogems, 17 Intertwined Fates, and 18 Acquaint Fates. Thus, as an F2P player, one should be able to secure up to 108 pulls on a limited banner and 18 on the permanent banner. This should be enough to guarantee at least one 5-star pull on a limited character or weapon banner.Also read: Version 6.0-6.6 character leaksPull count with Welkin Moon and Battle PassBlessing of the Welkin Moon reward (Image via HoYoverse)If a player has purchased the Blessing of the Welkin Moon subscriptions, they can get an additional 3,780 Primogems over 42 days, which is 23 pulls. Adding that to the original F2P count would give them 131 pulls on a limited banner.Moreover, with Battle Pass, they'd get 680 Primogems and four Intertwined Fates, possibly raising the total pull count to 140.It is worth adding that @_hiragara_ has also speculated that the total pull count may increase by the time of the Genshin Impact 6.0 livestream.Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.