Genshin Impact Etherlight Spindlelute stats and materials

Etherlight Spindlelute in Genshin Impact is a new 4-star Catalyst that will be released in the version Luna I update. It is an event-exclusive weapon that can be obtained by participating in the Clink Clank Clash event. It is a decent weapon that increases the equipping character's Energy Recharge and Elemental Mastery by a fair amount.

Ad

You can find all of Etherlight Spindlelute's stats and effects at level 90 and R1, along with the materials required for its max ascension in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Etherlight Spindlelute stats, effects, and level-up materials

Etherlight Spindlelute stats and effects (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact Luna I will release a new event weapon called Etherlight Spindlelute. Here are its stats and passive effects at level 90 and refinement rank I:

Ad

Trending

Base ATK : 510

: 510 Second stat : Energy Recharge 45.9%

: Energy Recharge 45.9% Passive effect: After casting Elemental Skill, the equipping character's Elemental Mastery is increased by 100 for 20 seconds.

Etherlight Spindlelute has a good Energy Recharge second stat bonus. Additionally, its passive effect increases the equipping character's Elemental Mastery. Since it is an event weapon, you can refine its rank to max and get a double Elemental Mastery bonus. The cooldown on Elemental Skill is usually shorter than 20 seconds, so the equipping character can enjoy the EM buff all the time.

Ad

While it is not the best Catalyst with EM bonus, it can still be a decent F2P (free-to-play) option on a lot of characters who need EM and a bit of Energy Recharge, such as Sucrose, Citlali, Yumemizuki Mizuki, and even Lauma.

Also read: Which characters should you pull from the Sumeru Chronicled banner in Version Luna I?

Etherlight Spindlelute level-up materials

The event-exclusive 4-star Catalyst requires the following materials for max ascension:

Ad

Sundered Glory of the Far-North Scions

Lightless Bone

Tattered Warrant

Lightless Bone and Tattered Warrant can be obtained by defeating enemies in Nod-Krai. Meanwhile, Sundered Glory of the Far-North Scions can be obtained from the weapon materials domain. Additionally, you must farm the higher rarity drops of all the items mentioned above.

As already stated, Etherlight Spindlelute is an event-exclusive weapon. You can obtain the 4-star weapon and its refinement materials for free by completing the Clink Clank Clash event in version Luna I. The Catalyst will be available only for a limited time, so make sure to collect it before it becomes inaccessible.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.