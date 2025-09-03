Genshin Impact: Which characters should you pull from the Sumeru Chronicled banner?

Genshin Impact’s version Luna I will bring back the Chronicled banner, this time highlighting Sumeru characters and their signature weapons. Players will get a chance to grab the region’s 5-star units (excluding the Dendro Archon Nahida) if they have missed out earlier. Like past Chronicled banners, this one also uses its own pity system, separate from limited banners.

However, there’s always the risk of losing to another featured unit in the same banner. For instance, pulling for Nilou could instead land you Wanderer or Alhaitham if you lose. With that in mind, it’s important to know which characters offer the most value and whether they’re truly worth your pulls.

Note: The opinions in this guide are based on both the author’s experience and what has been commonly discussed in the community.

Genshin Impact's Sumeru Chronicled banner: Character breakdown

The Sumeru Chronicled banner features Wanderer, Dehya, Tighnari, Alhaitham, Nilou, and Cyno. It looks like a strong lineup, but the value of these characters in today’s Genshin Impact meta isn’t the same across the board.

Some players will likely pull for a character they simply like, while others may focus on getting units that are more useful or meta-relevant. If you fall under the second group, this guide will help you figure out which ones are worth considering.

Tighnari and Dehya: Both of these are part of the standard banner pool of characters already. In addition, the upcoming version Luna I will also reward players with a free standard character of their choice. That reduces the appeal of pulling on the banner for either Tighnari or Dehya. Wanderer: As an Anemo DPS, Wanderer is best picked if you truly enjoy his playstyle in Genshin Impact. While not considered top-tier in today’s combat environment, he can still perform decently with 4-star weapons like The Widsith and the right supports. His value lies more in player preference than raw meta strength. Nilou: One of the strongest choices on this banner as per the current and upcoming meta. Nilou thrives in Bloom-centric team comps, and her synergy potential only gets stronger in the next version with the introduction of Lauma, a Nod-Krai character designed to boost Bloom damage. This makes Nilou especially appealing to players planning to build around that reaction. Alhaitham: Another standout, Alhaitham remains a solid on-field Dendro DPS. Unlike reaction-only teams, he can take center stage and dish out consistent damage while still benefiting from the Dendro reaction system. He’s a good pick for anyone looking to explore Dendro beyond just supporting roles. Cyno: While once a promising Electro DPS, Cyno has slipped from the top meta spots. His long burst duration and energy cost make him reliant on very specific support characters for his energy and application, such as Fischl, Furina, Xingqiu, Baizhu, or Collei. Without such pairings, his rotations can feel clunky or underperforming compared to other options.

The Sumeru Chronicled banner in Genshin Impact Luna I offers a mix of fun and meta-focused choices. Tighnari and Dehya are less appealing since they’re easier to obtain elsewhere, while Wanderer is best for those who enjoy his playstyle.

Alhaitham and Nilou remain strong picks for Dendro and Bloom teams in the upcoming meta of version Luna I, and Cyno can still perform but needs heavier investment. That said, in Genshin Impact, all units eventually fall out of the meta, so we recommend you pull for a character only if you genuinely want them, rather than chasing short-term strength.

