Genshin Impact Luna I Sumeru Chronicled banner: All characters and weapons

The Chronicled Wish is returning with the Genshin Impact Luna I update, which will go live on September 10, 2025. This time, the limited-time banner will feature six characters from Sumeru, alongside their signature weapons. The developers have also confirmed the release date of the new Chronicled Wish, so Travelers can look forward to pulling their favorite Sumeru characters.

Ad

This article will list all the characters and weapons that will be featured on the new Sumeru-themed Chronicled Wish in Genshin Impact Luna I.

Genshin Impact Luna I Sumeru-themed Chronicled Wish banner details

Chronicled Wish characters

All the characters on the Sumeru Chronicled banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Listed below are all the characters who will be on the Chronicled Wish in the Luna I update:

Ad

Trending

Dehya (Pyro - Claymore)

(Pyro - Claymore) Alhaitham (Dendro - Sword)

(Dendro - Sword) Wanderer (Anemo - Catalyst)

(Anemo - Catalyst) Cyno (Electro - Polearm)

(Electro - Polearm) Nilou (Hydro - Sword)

(Hydro - Sword) Tighnari (Dendro - Bow)

As listed, there will be six characters on the Sumeru banner. Two of them are Dehya and Tighnari, who are also available on the permanent banner, so it's not worth selecting them. The remaining four are good choices, especially Nilou, since version Luna I will release Lauma, who excels at dealing Lunar-Bloom DMG, and can be a good support for the Sumeru dancer.

Ad

Chronicled Wish weapons

All the weapons on the Sumeru Chronicled banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the weapons that will be on the Sumeru-themed Chronicled Wish:

Ad

Beacon of the Reed Sea (Claymore)

(Claymore) Light of Foliar Incision (Sword)

(Sword) Tulaytullah's Remembrance (Catalyst)

(Catalyst) Staff of the Scarlet Sands (Polearm)

(Polearm) Key of Khaj-Nisut (Sword)

(Sword) Hunter's Path (Bow)

All the weapons on the banner are good, especially because all of them, except Nilou's Key of Khaj-Nisut, are CRIT weapons.

That said, Dehya's Beacon of the Reed Sea and Tighnari's Hunter's Path still have higher value than others. That is because while both are amazing even among their own weapon types, they rarely get featured on Epitome Invocation banners. Hence, this is one of the few times when Travelers can pull for them.

Ad

Sumeru Chronicled Wish release date

The Genshin Impact dev team has confirmed that the new Sumeru-themed Chronicled Wish will be released in the first half of the Luna I update, which means it will be accessible on September 10, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). It will be available for the entire duration of the first half, meaning it will end on September 30, 2025.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.