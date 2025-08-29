Genshin Impact Luna I Sumeru Chronicled banner: All characters and weapons

The Chronicled Wish is returning with the Genshin Impact Luna I update, which will go live on September 10, 2025. This time, the limited-time banner will feature six characters from Sumeru, alongside their signature weapons. The developers have also confirmed the release date of the new Chronicled Wish, so Travelers can look forward to pulling their favorite Sumeru characters.
This article will list all the characters and weapons that will be featured on the new Sumeru-themed Chronicled Wish in Genshin Impact Luna I.
Genshin Impact Luna I Sumeru-themed Chronicled Wish banner details
Chronicled Wish characters
Listed below are all the characters who will be on the Chronicled Wish in the Luna I update:
- Dehya (Pyro - Claymore)
- Alhaitham (Dendro - Sword)
- Wanderer (Anemo - Catalyst)
- Cyno (Electro - Polearm)
- Nilou (Hydro - Sword)
- Tighnari (Dendro - Bow)
As listed, there will be six characters on the Sumeru banner. Two of them are Dehya and Tighnari, who are also available on the permanent banner, so it's not worth selecting them. The remaining four are good choices, especially Nilou, since version Luna I will release Lauma, who excels at dealing Lunar-Bloom DMG, and can be a good support for the Sumeru dancer.
Chronicled Wish weapons
Here is a list of all the weapons that will be on the Sumeru-themed Chronicled Wish:
- Beacon of the Reed Sea (Claymore)
- Light of Foliar Incision (Sword)
- Tulaytullah's Remembrance (Catalyst)
- Staff of the Scarlet Sands (Polearm)
- Key of Khaj-Nisut (Sword)
- Hunter's Path (Bow)
All the weapons on the banner are good, especially because all of them, except Nilou's Key of Khaj-Nisut, are CRIT weapons.
That said, Dehya's Beacon of the Reed Sea and Tighnari's Hunter's Path still have higher value than others. That is because while both are amazing even among their own weapon types, they rarely get featured on Epitome Invocation banners. Hence, this is one of the few times when Travelers can pull for them.
Sumeru Chronicled Wish release date
The Genshin Impact dev team has confirmed that the new Sumeru-themed Chronicled Wish will be released in the first half of the Luna I update, which means it will be accessible on September 10, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). It will be available for the entire duration of the first half, meaning it will end on September 30, 2025.
