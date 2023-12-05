Cyno has returned to Genshin Impact 4.2 banners for his second rerun. The General Mahamatra is a 5-star Electro Polearm character who is well-known for his high damage ceiling.

As a hypercarry unit that needs tons of field time, you will want to find supports who can provide tons of off-field damage or utility. With a huge character pool, it can be confusing to find the ones that have high-level synergy with him.

In this article, we will highlight all the best support characters to pair with Cyno in Genshin Impact.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Cyno's best support characters in Genshin Impact

Cyno's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact, Cyno is a 5-star Electro Polearm character who uses his Elemental Burst state to deal consistent on-field Electro damage.

Since he cannot swap out while performing his Elemental Burst, teammates with long off-field damage or utility are highly favored, especially in endgame content such as Spiral Abyss.

Below is a brief about the best support characters for Cyno:

Best Dendro Supports for Cyno

Nahida & Baizhu (Image via HoYoverse)

Following are the best Dendro supports for Cyno in Genshin Impact:

Nahida

Baizhu

All Cyno teams need at least a single Dendro unit, such as Nahida and/or Baizhu. The Dendro Archon is the most preferred unit with her powerful Dendro application, Elemental Mastery buffs, and high personal damage.

Baizhu is also another excellent choice for Cyno, for multi-wave content. His Dendro application, healing, buffing, and interruption resistance give him high synergy with the General Mahamatra.

Best Hydro Supports for Cyno

Yelan, Furina, and Xingqiu (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the best Hydro supports for Cyno in Genshin Impact:

Yelan

Xingqiu

Furina

All three Hydro characters are fantastic picks for Cyno's Quickbloom teams. Both Yelan and Xingqiu provide consistent hydro application. Yelan has great personal damage and provides damage bonus. Xingqiu can offer the same personal damage (at Constellation 6) in addition to great utilities such as interruption to resistance and minor healing.

The latest addition to Cyno's Hydro support would be Hydro Archon Furina. Her Elemental Skill has 100% uptime, providing slow but consistent Hydro application. This is quite helpful in Cyno teams as it complements his long field time.

Best Electro Supports for Cyno

Kuki & Fischl (Image via HoYoveress)

These are the best electro supports for Cyno in Genshin Impact:

Kuki Shinobu

Fischl

Many Cyno teams use Kuki Shinobu to fill the slot of the second Electro character. What she lacks in damage is compensated by her plethora of utilities. She provides off-field healing, lowers Cyno's Energy Requirements (ER), and is one of the best Hyperbloom triggers.

Meanwhile, Fischl is also a great option for Cyno Hyperbloom or Aggravate teams as an off-field damage dealer and Electro battery. With a few changes in rotation, you can have 100% uptime on Oz and generate tons of particles for Cyno's high ER requirements.