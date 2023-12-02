Best Genshin Impact characters in Version 4.2 Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impact 4.2 recently released the second phase of the latest Spiral Abyss. While there are no updates to the enemy line-up, the blessing of the Abyssal Moon has changed. Additionally, there has been a shift in the character usage in teams used to clear the latest Floor 12.

This article will cover a recent survey and highlight all the most used characters in the latest Spiral Abyss. This Domain will be active for the next 14 days, and there's no telling how that will affect the statistics.

Genshin Impact players are recommended to take this information as a reference for Abyss team building and character selection.

Most used characters in Genshin Impact 4.2 Spiral Abyss (Phase II)

A reliable source, @hxg_diluc, has revealed Spiral Abyss statistics for the latest Floor 12 reset. The survey has a sample data set of 135569 participants and shows the usage rate of all the Genshin Impact characters in 4.2 Spiral Abyss (Phase II). Here's a list of the top 20 characters used:

Furina: 89.7% Neuvillette: 86.1% Kazuha: 76.8% Baizhu: 71.5% Nahida: 70.1% Yelan: 64.9% Zhongli: 64.5% Xingqiu: 57.5% Alhaitham: 49.7% Kokomi: 49.6% Raiden Shogun: 49.6% Kuki Shinobu: 39.8% Yae Miko: 35.3% Bennett: 33.5% Wriothesley: 23.4% Xiangling: 22.9% Tartaglia: 22.5% Hu Tao: 21.4% Jean: 18.7% Ayato:18.3%

Furina has overtaken Neuvillette as the most-picked character in Floor 12 with a whopping 89.7% usage rate in Genshin Impact. The Chief of Justice and everyone's favorite Hydro Dragon isn't far behind with an 86.1% usage rate. This statistic is followed by the best supports in the current metagame: Kazuha and Baizhu. While the former has a 76.8% usage rate, the latter's is 71.5%.

Most used team in Floor 12, as per survey (Image via Hoyoverse)

Both of them have great cooperation with Furina and Neuvillette when it comes to team composition. Additionally, all four units also form the most used team in the latest Floor 12.

As shown in the list, many characters have gone up or down a few positions. The current enemy line-up heavily favors Hydro and Dendro characters in Genshin Impact, resulting in a temporary downfall of popular units like Bennett, Hu Tao, and Ayaka.

Popular characters with very low usage rate in Spiral Abyss survey (Image via HoYoverse)

Ayaka falling behind in usage rate has been a shocking result of the survey. This 5-star Cryo DPS only has a 10% usage rate and has been greatly overshadowed by Wriothesley, who is another Cryo DPS with a usage rate over 23.4% in the Genshin Impact 4.2 update.

Notably, this data set is based on statistics updated on December 02, 2023, and will probably undergo minor changes when Spiral Abyss (Phase II) resets again.