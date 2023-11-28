Best characters to pair with Cyno in Genshin Impact: Hyperbloom, Quicken, and more teams

Genshin Impact has released the Phase II banners for the current version 4.2 update. Cyno has returned for his second rerun, and many would want to know about the teammates who best suit him.

The General Mahamatra debuted in the 3.1 update and has been famous for his Electro-infused attacks and jokes. He excels in AoE damage and triggering Quicken/Aggravate/Hyperbloom.

Cyno needs a lot of on-field time as the main damage dealer. This is only possible if paired with the right type of party members who can provide all sorts of utility with minimum field time.

This article will outline the best characters you need to pair with Cyno in Genshin Impact.

Best teammates for Cyno in Genshin Impact: Hyperbloom, Quicken, and more teams

Cyno is a 5-star Electro Polearm character from the Sumeru region. His entire kit revolves around infusing attacks with Electro to deal consistent damage.

As mentioned earlier, players can bring the true value of his kit and damage in Hyperbloom, Quicken, and Aggravate teams. The main source of his damage comes from Elemental Burst, but it also requires tons of field time to deal the damage.

Therefore, he needs Genshin Impact characters who need less field time and can provide him with all the support or utility he needs. Below is a list of some characters who work best with Cyno and his play style.

5) Baizhu

Baizhu is a 5-star Dendro Catalyst character in Genshin Impact who can heal, provide pseudo-shield, and apply Dendro off-field. Using his Elemental Skill allows him to heal all party members, while his Elemental Burst only heals the active character.

The ability to provide so much utility makes him one of the best characters to pair with Cyno. Adding him to the party clears up an extra slot to add another Dendro/Hydro/Electro character.

4) Fischl

Fischl is a 4-star Electro Bow character who specializes in single-target, off-field Electro damage. Her main source of damage comes from Oz, who is summoned through her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst. This way, you can have 100% uptime on Oz, and Fischl will take very little field time only to cast her abilities.

This makes her a great addition to Cyno teams in Genshin Impact. Her unique ability will also allow her to perform as an Electro battery, which would help Cyno's Energy Requirement (ER).

3) Kuki Shinobu

Kuki Shinobu is a 4-star Electro Sword character from Inazuma. She is a support unit and works well with Cyno in many of his Genshin Impact teams. Most of her utility comes from her Elemental Skill called Sanctifying Ring. This skill allows her to heal the active characters but also has a decent range to enable nearby Dendro cores to trigger Hyperbloom reactions.

As of this writing, Kuki Shinobu is among the best Hyperbloom in Genshin Impact despite being a 4-star support unit.

2) Xingqiu

After the introduction of Dendro reaction teams, Xingqiu and Cyno form one of the best pairs you'll see in Genshin Impact. He is a 4-star Hydro Sword character known for his Hydro application and off-field damage.

When paired with Cyno teams, Xingqiu will deal tons of personal damage while also reacting with any Dendro characters in the team to create Dendro cores. This will assist Cyno or any other Electro unit on the team in triggering Hyperblooms.

In addition to off-field damage, this 4-star's kit can provide healing, damage reduction, and increased resistance to any interruption.

1) Nahida

Nahida is the best Dendro character to pair with Cyno in Genshin Impact. She is a 5-star Catalyst unit whose Elemental Skill allows her to deal massive off-field damage and apply Dendro. Cyno and Nahida both apply too much element on their opponents, allowing them to work well together in Dendro and Electro reaction-based teams.

With her Elemental Burst, she can also provide a lot of elemental mastery and a variety of party-wide buffs.