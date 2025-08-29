Genshin Impact Luna I events schedule

Genshin Impact has revealed all the events that will be available with the upcoming Luna I update. This will be the first Song of the Welkin Moon update and the anniversary patch, so players can look forward to several fresh events. This includes the regular flagship and login events that will give away free Primogems, Intertwined Fates, and more.

This article will cover all the events that will be in Genshin Impact with Luna I.

All new events in Genshin Impact Luna I

Clink Clank Clash

Clink Clank Clash is the flagship event in version Luna I (Image via HoYoverse)

Clink Clank Clash is the flagship event in the upcoming Genshin Impact Luna I update. It will begin on September 12, 2025, and end on September 29, 2025. It will feature four mini-games, including combat and time trial challenges. Completing them will give you the following rewards:

Primogem

Crown of Insight

Hero's Wit

Weapon ascension materials

Character talent level-up materials

Mora

Sanctifying Unction

Event-exclusive weapon

Event-exclusive weapon refinement materials

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Dodoco's Blow-Up-Erative Bomb-Nanza

Dodoco's Blow-Up-Erative Bomb-Nanza (Image via HoYoverse)

Dodoco's Blow-Up-Erative Bomb-Nanza is one of the minor events in Luna I that will start on September 29, 2025, and end on October 13, 2025. It is a tabletop game similar to the Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure from version 4.1. You can obtain the following rewards by completing this:

Primogem

Sanctifying Unction

Hero's Wit

Mora

Character talent level-up material

Lightgleaner's Journey

Lightgleaner's Journey (Image via HoYoverse)

Lightgleaner's Journey begins on October 10, 2025, and ends on October 21, 2025. It is a photo-taking event similar to the Mementos of Teyvat. During Lightgleaner's Journey, you will visit six locations and take photographs. Upon its completion, you will get the following rewards:

Primogem

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Hero's Wit

Mora

Character talent level-up material

Weapon ascension material

Overflowing Favor

Overflowing Favor (Image via HoYoverse)

Overflowing Favor is a limited-time event during which you can obtain double drops from the artifact domains using Original Resin. It will be available from October 6, 2025, through October 13, 2025.

Rainbow's End: Silvery Flux

Fifth anniversary events (Image via HoYoverse)

Rainbow's End: Silvery Flux is Genshin Impact's fifth anniversary event. You can log in to the game for a total of seven days to get the following rewards:

Intertwined Fate x10

Mora x80000

Hero's Wit x8

Dust of Enlightenment x1

Additionally, you can obtain these via in-game mail:

Primogem x1600

Sanctifying Elixir x1

Rotor Hovering Daybed

Ujola Cat

Fragile Resin x2

The dates for the anniversary events will be revealed later.

Also read: Genshin Impact 6.0 Primogems count and total pulls leaked

Uncover Lunar Realms, Hone the Eventide Radiance

Select any one 5-star character (Image via HoYoverse)

Uncover Lunar Realms, Hone the Eventire Radiance is another anniversary event. You can obtain any one of the 5-star characters from the Standard banner, who are as follows:

Diluc

Keqing

Qiqi

Jean

Tighnari

Dehya

Mizuki

Mona

Tighnari and Jean are arguably the best choices among them. You can also pick Diluc if you already have Xianyun and want to try Plunging Attack playstyle with Mondstadt's Darknight Hero.

