Genshin Impact Luna I events schedule

Genshin Impact has revealed all the events that will be available with the upcoming Luna I update. This will be the first Song of the Welkin Moon update and the anniversary patch, so players can look forward to several fresh events. This includes the regular flagship and login events that will give away free Primogems, Intertwined Fates, and more.
This article will cover all the events that will be in Genshin Impact with Luna I.
All new events in Genshin Impact Luna I
Clink Clank Clash
Clink Clank Clash is the flagship event in the upcoming Genshin Impact Luna I update. It will begin on September 12, 2025, and end on September 29, 2025. It will feature four mini-games, including combat and time trial challenges. Completing them will give you the following rewards:
- Primogem
- Crown of Insight
- Hero's Wit
- Weapon ascension materials
- Character talent level-up materials
- Mora
- Sanctifying Unction
- Event-exclusive weapon
- Event-exclusive weapon refinement materials
- Mystic Enhancement Ore
Dodoco's Blow-Up-Erative Bomb-Nanza
Dodoco's Blow-Up-Erative Bomb-Nanza is one of the minor events in Luna I that will start on September 29, 2025, and end on October 13, 2025. It is a tabletop game similar to the Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure from version 4.1. You can obtain the following rewards by completing this:
- Primogem
- Sanctifying Unction
- Hero's Wit
- Mora
- Character talent level-up material
Lightgleaner's Journey
Lightgleaner's Journey begins on October 10, 2025, and ends on October 21, 2025. It is a photo-taking event similar to the Mementos of Teyvat. During Lightgleaner's Journey, you will visit six locations and take photographs. Upon its completion, you will get the following rewards:
- Primogem
- Mystic Enhancement Ore
- Hero's Wit
- Mora
- Character talent level-up material
- Weapon ascension material
Overflowing Favor
Overflowing Favor is a limited-time event during which you can obtain double drops from the artifact domains using Original Resin. It will be available from October 6, 2025, through October 13, 2025.
Rainbow's End: Silvery Flux
Rainbow's End: Silvery Flux is Genshin Impact's fifth anniversary event. You can log in to the game for a total of seven days to get the following rewards:
- Intertwined Fate x10
- Mora x80000
- Hero's Wit x8
- Dust of Enlightenment x1
Additionally, you can obtain these via in-game mail:
- Primogem x1600
- Sanctifying Elixir x1
- Rotor Hovering Daybed
- Ujola Cat
- Fragile Resin x2
The dates for the anniversary events will be revealed later.
Uncover Lunar Realms, Hone the Eventide Radiance
Uncover Lunar Realms, Hone the Eventire Radiance is another anniversary event. You can obtain any one of the 5-star characters from the Standard banner, who are as follows:
- Diluc
- Keqing
- Qiqi
- Jean
- Tighnari
- Dehya
- Mizuki
- Mona
Tighnari and Jean are arguably the best choices among them. You can also pick Diluc if you already have Xianyun and want to try Plunging Attack playstyle with Mondstadt's Darknight Hero.
