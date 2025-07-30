Decorate the Foamflower Fields is a challenge objective in Genshin Impact's Easybreeze Holiday Resort story quest. To complete it, you must color all the decorations in the field and paint the drums. While the task itself is pretty easy, locating the exact items to decorate can be slightly challenging. Completing it will give you a new achievement and an Exquisite Chest reward.

This article will provide a simple guide on how to decorate the Foamflower Fields in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Decorate the Foamflower Fields guide

Decorate the Foamflower Fields (Image via HoYoverse)

Decorate the Foamflower Fields is one of the objectives that you can complete in Colorfall Cliffs in the Easybreeze Album. The challenge will automatically start after you talk to Bennett, and you will get the two following tasks:

Decorations colored: (0/20)

Paint drums pushed to the end: 0/3

Decorations colored

Color the decorations (Image via HoYoverse)

Coloring the decorations is the easiest thing to do. Once you indwell the Asha, pick whichever color you like and use Normal/Charged Attack while aiming at the decorations. This includes any item that is gray or silver, such as the balloons, stars, graffiti, and Asha wooden cutouts. You can see the total decorations colored under the mini-map to check the progress.

Paint drums pushed to the end

Paint the drums (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you've colored all 20 decorations, return to the point where you started the challenge and shoot any color at the three paint drums. Each time you shoot colors at them, they will start moving and stop after covering certain distances. You have to keep shooting at them until you reach the other end of the Foamflower Fields.

Defeat the enemies and protect the paint drums (Image via HoYoverse)

While you're pushing the pain drums, you will also encounter some enemies. You must quickly defeat them and protect the paint drums.

The Enduring Easy Breezy Flower Sea achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you've completed both tasks and decorated the Foamflower Fields, it will trigger a long cutscene and start another quest in the Easybreeze Holiday Resort story quest series. Furthermore, you will unlock a new Genshin Impact achievement called The Enduring Easy Breezy Flower Sea and get an Exquisite Chest, worth five Primogems.

