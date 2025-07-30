All Easybreeze Holiday Resort Shrine of Depths locations in Genshin Impact 5.8

The Shrine of Depth is one of the few sources to obtain Primogems and some in-game materials in Genshin Impact. You can find the last two Shrines of Natlan in the Easybreeze Holiday Resort, each giving 80 Primogems, which should be enough for a single pull on any banner. Moreover, you can use the Pyro Sigil rewards to get more items from Tona's Flame offering system.

This article covers the location of the last two Natlan Shrines of Depths in Genshin Impact.

Easybreeze Holiday Resort Shrine of Depths locations in Genshin Impact

Shrine of Depths #1

Location of the first Easybreeze Holiday Resort Shrine of Depths (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Shrine of Depths is located southeast of the Easybreeze Market. Teleport using the Statue of The Seven in Easybreeze Holiday Resort before heading northwest and climbing the mountain. Keep moving northwest to find the Shrine. Use the Natlan Shrine of Depths key to unlock it and open the Luxurious Chest, worth 80 Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Also read: All Shrine of Depths locations in Atocpan

Shrine of Depths #2

Location of the second Easybreeze Holiday Resort Shrine of Depths (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the teleport waypoint southwest of Wavey Bay and look to your left to find the second Shrine hidden behind the large rock. You can slowly glide down to the shoreline and open the second Easybreeze Holiday Resort Shrine of Depths. Alternatively, you can use the waypoint west of Wavey Bay and head south.

Once there, use another Natlan Shrine of Depths Key to unlock the Shrine and get the Luxurious Chest, worth 80 Primogems.

How to get the Shrine of Depths Keys

Natlan Statue of The Seven level-up rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

If you've already opened all the previous Shrines of Depths and are unsure how to obtain the Keys for the remaining two Shrines, you don't need to worry.

The last two Keys can be obtained by leveling up the Statue of The Seven in Natlan to max. Genshin Impact 5.8 has released all the remaining 49 Pyroculus, so you can farm them and offer them to the Statue to upgrade it to level 10 and get rewards.

