Ineffa is a 5-star character in Genshin Impact who uses a Polearm as her weapon during combat. She is an amazing Electro unit that excels in dealing a good amount of off-field Lunar-Charged damage while also providing a decent shield to protect the party members. While there aren't any weapons besides her signature that buff Lunar-Charged DMG, there are still some really good options available to you.

This article lists some of the best weapons for Ineffa in Genshin Impact, including some 5-star and F2P options.

7 best weapons for Ineffa in Genshin Impact

1) Fractured Halo

Fractured Halo is Ineffa's signature (Image via HoYoverse)

Fractured Halo is Ineffa's 5-star signature Polearm and the best weapon option for her in Genshin Impact. The weapon has roughly everything she needs to function as a proper sub-DPS unit. It boasts a huge CRIT DMG bonus, ATK bonus, and boosts the entire team's Lunar-Charged DMG after Ineffa uses her shield.

As already mentioned, Fractured Halo is the only Polearm as of version 5.8 to have a Lunar reaction bonus.

2) Staff of the Scarlet Sands

Staff of the Scarlet Sands is good for CRIT Rate and ATK bonuses (Image via HoYoverse)

Staff of the Scarlet Sands is also an amazing 5-star weapon option for Ineffa. It has a CRIT Rate bonus, and it can increase the equipping character's ATK based on their Elemental Mastery. While using this weapon, you may also want to have some amount of EM on Ineffa to obtain the ATK bonus.

Staff of the Scarlet Sands is Cyno's signature weapon, so you can only obtain it from the weapon banner during his rerun.

3) Symphonist of Scents

Symphonist of Scents has a high CRIT DMG bonus (Image via HoYoverse)

Symphonist of Scents is another great 5-star weapon. Similar to Ineffa's signature weapon, this Polearm has a 608 Base ATK and a 66.2% CRIT DMG second stat bonus. Furthermore, the Symphonist of Scents' passive significantly boosts the character's ATK.

This 5-star weapon is Escoffier's signature weapon, so you can only get it when the Fontainian chef is having a banner rate up in Genshin Impact.

4) Deathmatch

Deathmatch is a good 5-star weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

For 4-star weapons, Deathmatch is one of Ineffa's best options in Genshin Impact. It provides a lot of CRIT Rate and increases the equipping character's ATK by 16% to 24% at R1, depending on the number of opponents. However, it won't be accessible to most players since it is a Battle Pass weapon.

5) Ballad of the Fjrods

Ballad of the Fjords is also a Battle Pass weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Ballad of the Fjords is also a Battle Pass Polearm and one of the best weapons for Ineffa, especially at R5. It has a CRIT Rate second stat bonus, and its passive provides a lot of Elemental Mastery. However, to trigger this effect, you must have at least three different types of Elemental Types in the party.

6) Kitain Cross Spear

Kitain Cross Spear is the best F2P choice (Image via HoYoverse)

Kitain Cross Spear is the best F2P weapon for Ineffa in Genshin Impact. It provides a good amount of Elemental Mastery and increases the wielder's Elemental Skill DMG. You can easily max refine Kitain Cross Spear since it is a craftable weapon.

7) Missive Windspear

Missive Windspear is an event weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Missive Windspear is also a decent F2P choice since it boosts the character's ATK and Elemental Mastery. However, it is an old event weapon, so it won't be available to those who started the game after version 3.1.

