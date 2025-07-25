Genshin Impact Fractured Halo stats and materials

By Hijam Tompok
Published Jul 25, 2025 08:19 GMT
Fractured Halo stats and materials (Image via HoYoverse)
Fractured Halo in Genshin Impact is a 5-star Polearm and Ineffa's signature weapon. It is a pretty solid weapon that suits the Nod-Krai robot's playstyle as it provides good bonuses, including CRIT DMG, making it a good stat stick. Moreover, the passive increases the entire party's Lunar-Charged DMG, which is a new reaction DMG.

This article covers Fractured Halo's stats and effects and lists all the materials you will need to level it up in Genshin Impact.

Fractured Halo stats, effects, and materials in Genshin Impact

Stats and effects

Fractured Halo stats and effects (Image via HoYoverse)
Here are Fractured Halo's stats and effects at level 90 and refinement rank one:

  • Base ATK: 608
  • Second stat: 66.2% CRIT DMG
  • Passive effect: After the character uses Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst, their ATK increases by 24% for 20 seconds. If the character creates a shield while this effect is active, they will gain the Electrifying Edict effect for 20 seconds: All nearby party members deal 40% more Lunar-Charged DMG.

Fractured Halo has a decent Base ATK for a 5-star weapon. Meanwhile, its high CRIT DMG second stat and ATK passive bonus make it a good stat stick option for most Polearm characters who scale with ATK.

Furthermore, the weapon increases the entire party's Lunar-Charged DMG. This is a pretty strong buff and should significantly improve the team's overall damage output.

Fractured Halo is Ineffa's signature weapon, naturally making her the best character to use it. It can also be a good option on Zhongli if you are running a Lunar-Charged team since he can create a shield and won't mess with the reactions.

Fracture Halo level-up materials

Level up materials for Fractured Halo (Image via HoYoverse)
Listed below are all the items you will need to max ascend Fractured Halo:

  • Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Terror x5
  • Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Hesitance x14
  • Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Resolve x14
  • Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Splendor x6
  • Cold-Cracked Shellshard x23
  • Warm Back-Shell x27
  • Blazing Prismshell x41
  • Juvenile Fang x15
  • Seasoned Fang x23
  • Tyrant's Fang x27

You can farm Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Terror and its higher rarity drops in the Ancient Watcher domain in Natlan on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

The Fang drops can be obtained by defeating the Saurian enemies. Meanwhile, the Cold-Cracked Shellshard and its higher rarities are dropped by Furnace Shell Mountain Weasels in Natlan. You can also purchase the Fangs and Shellshards from the in-game shop in exchange for Masterless Stardust and Starglitter.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.

