Genshin Impact Atocpan Shrine of Depths locations (version 5.5)

Genshin Impact version 5.5 introduced the Atocpan region in Natlan, a vast island located southwest of the nation ruled by the Pyro Archon. In this region, you will find the Giant Volcano of Tollan, the Collective of Plenty tribe, and the ancient city of dragons hidden beneath the surface.

As always, a brand-new region means tons of Primogems, as it introduces exciting new world quests, numerous chests, and puzzles. Among all chests, the Luxurious Chest in the Shrine of Depths offers the highest amount of Primogems, along with other useful loot like Hero's Wit and Character Talent level-up materials.

In this guide, we have shared the locations of all the Natlan Shrines of Depths in the Atocpan region of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Where Are the Natlan Shrines of Depths in Atocpan?

A Shrine of Depths in Atocpan (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two Natlan Shrines of Depths in Atocpan, bringing the total to eight shrines as of version 5.6. Both sites are on the surface of the Atocpan region, meaning you won't need to complete the Chronicler of the Crumbling City quest series or unlock the Ancient Sacred Mountain.

Here are the locations of the Natlan Shrines of Depths added in Genshin Impact version 5.5:

1) Northwest of Fallingstar Fields in Atocpan

First shrine location in Atocpan (Image via HoYoverse)

To reach the first Natlan Shrine of Depths in Atocpan, head to the northwest tip of the island. If you have already visited this area, you may have unlocked the teleport point. Travel to the teleport point and walk west to find the Shrine of Depths.

2) West of Remnants of Tetenanco in Atocpan

Second shrine location in Atocpan (Image via HoYoverse)

The second Natlan Shrine of Depths is located west of the Remnants of Tetenanco in Atocpan. To get there, use the teleport point southwest of the Remnants of Tetenanco. From there, head west, but instead of taking the side path, go up the hill.

You can use a Tatankasaur or a Collective of Plenty character like Varesa or Iansan to break the rocks blocking your path. At the end of the hill, you will find the second Natlan Shrine of Depths in Atocpan.

How to Get Keys for Opening Natlan Shrines of Depths in Genshin Impact

Tablet Tona's Flame gives shrine keys (Image via HoYoverse)

To open any Shrine of Depths, you will need a Shrine of Depths Key. For the Natlan Shrines of Depths, you can obtain keys from two sources:

Leveling up the Statue of the Seven in Natlan by submitting Pyroculi.

Raising Tona's Flame's Restitution by submitting Pyro Sigils.

Once you have a key, head to a Natlan Shrine of Depths, use it to open the shrine, and claim a Luxurious Chest. Opening this chest rewards you with 80 Primogems, 10 Pyro Sigils, and character level-up materials.

