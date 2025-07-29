Genshin Impact Ineffa build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more

Ineffa in Genshin Impact is a new 5-star Electro character. She is the first Nod-Krai playable unit in the game with an interesting kit that introduces the Lunar-Charged Reaction. This is a new variant of the Electro-Charged reaction, but has a higher damage scaling and can land a critical hit. Moreover, Ineffa can create a shield and deal a good amount of off-field damage, making her an amazing Electro sub-DPS unit.

Ad

This article covers the best artifacts, weapons, and teams for Ineffa in Genshin Impact.

Best weapons for Ineffa in Genshin Impact

1) Fractured Halo

Fractured Halo is Ineffa's signature weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

The Fractured Halo is Ineffa's signature weapon and her best option in the game. It provides a huge CRIT DMG bonus and increases ATK. Furthermore, the weapon's passive buffs the entire team's Lunar-Charged DMG. It is worth noting that the Fractured Halo is the only Polearm that buffs Lunar reactions in the game as of Version 5.8.

Ad

Trending

2) Staff of the Scarlet Sands

Staff of the Scarlet Sands (Image via HoYoverse)

The Staff of the Scarlet Sands is a good 5-star option for Ineffa. It has a CRIT Rate second stat, and its passive increases the character's ATK depending on their total Elemental Mastery.

Ad

3) Deathmatch

Deathmatch (Image via HoYoverse)

The Deathmatch is one of the best 4-star weapons that you can give to Ineffa. It gives a good amount of CRIT Rate boost and increases ATK. However, it is a Battle Pass weapon, so it may not be accessible to most players.

Ad

4) Kitain Cross Spear

Kitain Cross Spear (Image via HoYoverse)

The Kitain Cross Spear is an amazing F2P weapon for Ineffa since it gives Elemental Mastery, increases the Elemental Skill DMG, and regenerates some Energy. Since it is a craftable weapon, it is easy to refine it to R5.

Ad

Best artifacts for Ineffa in Genshin Impact

Gilded Dreams, Tenacity of Millelith, and Golden Troupe (Image via HoYoverse)

Unfortunately, there aren't any artifacts that can boost Ineffa's Lunar-Charged DMG in Genshin Impact Version 5.8, and the new sets for Lunar Reactions will be released in Nod-Krai. Until then, you can use one of the following sets on her:

Ad

Gilded Dreams : Increases Elemental Mastery and ATK.

: Increases Elemental Mastery and ATK. Tenacity of the Millelith : Buffs shield strength and increases party members' ATK.

: Buffs shield strength and increases party members' ATK. Golden Troupe: Increases Elemental Skill DMG.

For artifact stats and sub-stats, focus on the following:

Sands ATK% or Elementary Mastery Goblet ATK% or Elemental Mastery Circlet CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG Sub-stats CRIT Rate/DMG, ATK%, EM, ER

Ad

Ineffa skill priority in Genshin Impact

You can level up Ineffa's talent in the following order:

Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst > Normal Attack

Ineffa's Normal Attack does not have any special effects, so it is fine if you leave it at Level 1.

Best teams for Ineffa in Genshin Impact

Ineffa, Neuvillette, Furina, and Xilonen (Image via HoYoverse)

Listed below are some of the best teams for Ineffa in Genshin Impact:

Ad

Ineffa + Neuvillette + Furina + Xilonen

Ineffa + Clorinde + Furina + Xilonen

Ineffa + Ayato + Kazuha + Fischl

Ineffa + Raiden Shogun + Furina + Xilonen

Ineffa + Sucrose + Xingqiu + Fischl

You can expect more team options once more characters are released in Nod-Krai.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.