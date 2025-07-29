Genshin Impact Ineffa build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more

Ineffa in Genshin Impact is a new 5-star Electro character. She is the first Nod-Krai playable unit in the game with an interesting kit that introduces the Lunar-Charged Reaction. This is a new variant of the Electro-Charged reaction, but has a higher damage scaling and can land a critical hit. Moreover, Ineffa can create a shield and deal a good amount of off-field damage, making her an amazing Electro sub-DPS unit.
This article covers the best artifacts, weapons, and teams for Ineffa in Genshin Impact.
Best weapons for Ineffa in Genshin Impact
1) Fractured Halo
The Fractured Halo is Ineffa's signature weapon and her best option in the game. It provides a huge CRIT DMG bonus and increases ATK. Furthermore, the weapon's passive buffs the entire team's Lunar-Charged DMG. It is worth noting that the Fractured Halo is the only Polearm that buffs Lunar reactions in the game as of Version 5.8.
2) Staff of the Scarlet Sands
The Staff of the Scarlet Sands is a good 5-star option for Ineffa. It has a CRIT Rate second stat, and its passive increases the character's ATK depending on their total Elemental Mastery.
3) Deathmatch
The Deathmatch is one of the best 4-star weapons that you can give to Ineffa. It gives a good amount of CRIT Rate boost and increases ATK. However, it is a Battle Pass weapon, so it may not be accessible to most players.
4) Kitain Cross Spear
The Kitain Cross Spear is an amazing F2P weapon for Ineffa since it gives Elemental Mastery, increases the Elemental Skill DMG, and regenerates some Energy. Since it is a craftable weapon, it is easy to refine it to R5.
Best artifacts for Ineffa in Genshin Impact
Unfortunately, there aren't any artifacts that can boost Ineffa's Lunar-Charged DMG in Genshin Impact Version 5.8, and the new sets for Lunar Reactions will be released in Nod-Krai. Until then, you can use one of the following sets on her:
- Gilded Dreams: Increases Elemental Mastery and ATK.
- Tenacity of the Millelith: Buffs shield strength and increases party members' ATK.
- Golden Troupe: Increases Elemental Skill DMG.
For artifact stats and sub-stats, focus on the following:
Ineffa skill priority in Genshin Impact
You can level up Ineffa's talent in the following order:
- Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst > Normal Attack
Ineffa's Normal Attack does not have any special effects, so it is fine if you leave it at Level 1.
Best teams for Ineffa in Genshin Impact
Listed below are some of the best teams for Ineffa in Genshin Impact:
- Ineffa + Neuvillette + Furina + Xilonen
- Ineffa + Clorinde + Furina + Xilonen
- Ineffa + Ayato + Kazuha + Fischl
- Ineffa + Raiden Shogun + Furina + Xilonen
- Ineffa + Sucrose + Xingqiu + Fischl
You can expect more team options once more characters are released in Nod-Krai.
