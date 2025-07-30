Genshin Impact 5.8 quest list and their locations

The Genshin Impact 5.8 update has released a new area in Natlan called the Easybreeze Holiday Resort. This also means that there are several fresh World Quests that you can complete and obtain a ton of in-game rewards, including achievements and Primogems. However, most of these quests are hidden and can only be triggered after performing certain tasks or talking to NPCs.

This article will cover the locations of all the Easybreeze Holiday Resort World Quests in Genshin Impact.

All Easybreeze Holiday Resort World Quests in Genshin Impact 5.8

Traces of Chroma

Traces of Chroma quest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the western waypoint in Easybreeze Market and go southeast to find a nameless NPC with the "No vandalizing..." speech bubble staring at the wall. Next, indwell an Asha and use its skill to paint the wall. This will trigger a cutscene and start the Traces of Chroma quest. It will give you several chests and an achievement.

Dreamy Paititi

Dreamy Paititi quest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the northwestern teleport waypoint in Tete Isle and talk to the NPC at the nearby house. Next, interact with the Brewblossom flower behind the NPC to start the Dreamy Paititi quest in Genshin Impact. You can get an achievement and Primogems for completing it.

Shine On, Pipilpan Idol!

Shine On, Pipilpan Idol! quest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint southeast of Wavey Bay and head north to find a Pipilpan Idol with a blue quest marker on the road. Getting close to it will automatically start the Shine On, Pipilpan Idol! quest. Completing it will also give you Primogems, an achievement, and several chests.

Strange Encounter of the Tete Isle Kind

Strange Encounter of the Tete Isle Kind quest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the northern waypoint in Tete Isle and head straight before taking a right turn from the bar counter. Next, jump from the balcony and slowly glide southeast to find a bald NPC named Icahua on a wooden platform.

Talk to him to start the Strange Encounter of the Tete Isle Kind quest. It is very short, and completing it will give you a Precious Chest and an achievement.

As mentioned previously, most of the World Quests in Easybreeze Holiday Resort are hidden, so we will update the list if and when we find more quests.

Check out our other Genshin Impact guides:

